HUNTINGTON — Even though they had a game on Tuesday night, Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said his team could not wait for Christmas.
Kinsey felt like the whole team was in the Christmas spirit on Tuesday against UNC-Asheville.
Marshall shared the basketball well in a 53-point second half that accented the Herd’s offensive ability in an 88-67 win over UNC-Asheville at Cam Henderson Center.
“Great team win, definitely a great team win,” Kinsey said. “We shared the ball. I was thinking we were in the Christmas spirit, you know. We were giving to each other, sharing. It was a very good team win.”
After a first half in which the Herd struggled early to find its speed, Kinsey took the offense to another level in the second half, scoring 17 of his game-high 26 points after the break to lead Marshall.
Kinsey scored 13 points in the first 7:40 of the second half as Marshall stretched a slim halftime lead into a 19-point advantage.
The final four points of that stretch came on consecutive highlight-reel dunks from Kinsey, who went up top to throw down a lob from Jarrod West before collecting an offensive rebound off a Jannson Williams miss for a reverse throw-down.
Kinsey’s last points of the game came in transition as the Herd got a run-out and he threw it down to push the lead to its biggest margin at 30 points.
It was a far cry from a first half in which the team struggled with the intensity of the Bulldogs early.
“Second half, we just really turned it up,” Kinsey said. “I think we took it over.”
UNC-Asheville went toe-to-toe with the Herd early, using the deep ball to forge a lead.
Coty Jude, a former Tolsia standout, knocked down a 3-pointer to produce the early advantage and start a string of four 3-pointers in five made field goals for the Bulldogs, who took a 22-16 lead.
However, Mikel Beyers started to find his range from the outside, which opened the floor for the Herd guards and spread out the offense.
Beyers finished with 20 points in the win.
“We hit shots and we spread them out,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
Beyers’ scoring steadied the ship, but UNC-Asheville stayed in the game until a late flurry from the Herd produced a 35-29 halftime lead.
West came in during the final two minutes and scored the final five points before halftime, using the pick-and-roll to free up his shots. After a driving layup, West knocked down a 3-pointer at the top of the key, which flipped momentum in the Herd’s favor.
“That momentum shift right there — when you’re in the run and we get a run, it’s kind of hard to come back,” Kinsey said. “The crowd is into it, we’re into it. We’re also a good defensive team so it fires us up on defense. I think it really shook them a little bit and they weren’t able to really recover from it.”
West finished with 12 points and nine assists in another complete performance for the Herd, who ends the non-conference portion of its 2020-21 season.
Tajion Jones led UNC-Asheville (3-4) with 18 points while Trent Stephney added 12. Jude netted 11, including three 3-pointers, in his return to the Tri-State.
The Herd again played without Iran Bennett and Darius George as they continued to fight injuries. For Bennett, it was his third straight game missed while George missed his second straight.
Marshall’s next action comes in the start of Conference USA play when the team travels to Ruston, Louisiana, to take on Louisiana Tech on New Year’s Day.