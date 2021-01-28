Marshall University men’s basketball junior guard Taevion Kinsey was named one of the 30 Division I men’s basketball players to the 2020-21 Lute Olson Award National Player of the Year midseason watch list, as announced by College Insider.
As of Monday, Kinsey leads Conference USA, 37th nationally, in points per game with 19.8 and is second in field-goal percentage at 53.4, good for 64th in the nation. The Columbus, Ohio, native is also ninth in Division I men’s basketball in minutes played per game at 37:41.
Kinsey was named C-USA Player of the Week on Dec. 7 and has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season to go with a pair of double-doubles.
The award is named in honor of Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson, who won 776 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona. During that stretch he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship in 1997.
Olson is one of just 25 head coaches in NCAA history to win 700 or more games (all divisions) and ranks ninth on the Division I career victories list. He finished with a winning percentage of .731 and is the all-time winningest coach in Arizona history with 587-190 record (.755). He was named Pac-10 Coach of the Year seven times. Olson also guided Arizona to 20 consecutive 20-win seasons and is one of only three coaches in NCAA history to record 29 or more 20-win seasons.