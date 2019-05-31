HD Media
CHARLESTON - Sagaba Konate's career as a West Virginia University men's basketball player reportedly is over.
CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein tweeted Tuesday morning that Konate told him he planned to stay in the NBA Draft and not return to WVU. Thus would end one of the most enigmatic Mountaineer careers in recent history.
When on the court, Konate was one of college basketball's premier interior defenders. In 2017-18, his 116 blocked shots were second-most in the country and in a season in WVU history. He also averaged 10.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while being named to the All-Big 12 third team, Big 12 All-Defensive team and the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America team.
That was after a freshman season where he swatted 53 shots, a WVU freshman record and ninth-most in a season in program history.
This past season, though, was marred with injury. Knee problems allowed him to play just eight games. He blocked 22 shots to set the WVU career record, earning that mark with seven blocks in a win over Pittsburgh. But that would be the last time WVU would see him in a game in a Mountaineer uniform.
Following the season, Konate filed for an NBA Draft evaluation, then officially entered his name into the draft. There are opportunities for players who enter the draft to withdraw and return to school, but that apparently is not what Konate will choose.
He is rated the No. 88 draft prospect by ESPN and the No. 97 prospect by SI.com. There are only 60 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft.