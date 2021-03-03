Preston Kovach is a team of one this season.
Kovach, a seventh-grader, is the lone member of the Logan Middle School wrestling team this season.
“Preston Kovach is the only wrestler this year,” said Jimmy Sheppard, the LMS assistant wrestling coach and also the Logan High School coach. “He is a seventh-grader and a three-time youth wrestling state runner-up. He made it to the youth state championship finals three years in a row.”
Sheppard has stepped in for departed coach Jason Davis.
Sheppard said the new LMS wrestling coach will be Dakota Perry.
“I took over for Coach Davis while the new coach is going through the process of being hired,” Sheppard said. “The new coach is a teacher at the middle school, Dakota Perry. I'm going to help him with practice and I'll attend the matches with him this year and assist him with everything.”