The 1969 New York Mets season was one many older baseball fans should remember fondly. It's funny that sometimes I can't remember what I did or said earlier in the day, but I can recall the starting lineups of both teams in the unforgettable '69 World Series.
I was a youngster growing up at Nolan and following my favorite team the Cincinnati Reds, but the sports world became captivated by what became known as the "Miracle Mets."
It was the team's 8th season as a Major League Baseball franchise after coming in as an expansion team. They had not had much success and playing in the same town as the famous New York Yankees, it had to be tough on the Mets players and fans.
The 1969 season was the first season of divisional play in MLB. The Mets were placed in the newly created National League East division.
In their seven previous seasons, the Mets had never finished higher than 9th place in the 10-team National League and had never had a winning season.
They lost at least 100 games in five of the seasons. However, in 1969, they turned things around. They overcame some mid-season difficulties and began winning. Meanwhile, the team favored to win the NL that season, the Chicago Cubs, suffered a late-season collapse. The Mets finished 10062, eight games ahead of the Cubs. They went on to defeat the West Division champion Atlanta Braves three games to none in the inaugural NL Championship Series.
The memorable season culminated when they won the World Series over the Baltimore Orioles in just five games. They played their home games at Shea Stadium and were managed by Gil Hodges.
The Orioles boasted four future Hall of Famers on their roster, like pitcher Jim Palmer, outfielder Frank Robinson, third baseman Brooks Robinson, and manager Earl Weaver. Other notables in the Baltimore lineup were big power hitting Boog Powell at first base, second baseman Davey Johnson, outfielder Paul Blair and pitchers Mike Cuellar and Dave McNally.
At the start of the season, if you could have known some of the names who ended up being key figures for the Mets in the World Series, then you must have been a fortune teller. In the outfield you had Tommy Agee, Cleon Jones and Ron Swoboda. First baseman Ed Kranepool, one of the original expansion roster Mets, still saw action at first base. However, first baseman Donn Clendenon, who came to New York in a mid-season trade, was named the series' most valuable player on the strength of his .357 batting average and three home runs. Clendenon, who was a journeyman in the majors, did not even appear in the Mets' 1969 National League Championship Series three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves. In the 1969 World Series against the Baltimore Orioles, Clendenon appeared in four of the five games, missing only Game 3.
Slick fielding Bud Harrelson was the shortstop and Jerry Grote was the catcher. Other reserves many know were former Red Art Shamsky and former Royal Amos Otis. Some who saw action in the infield were Al Weis, Ken Boswell and Wayne Garrett.
Perhaps the key to the Mets winning was the young pitching staff. Tom Seaver, Gary Gentry and Jerry Koosman were the main starters, while a young Nolan Ryan came out of the bullpen. Tug McGraw was also in the bullpen but didn't see much action.
New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra, who briefly played for the Mets in 1965, was their first base coach.
As a Reds fan, there is still hope for this season. They are playing much better and maybe in the second half they can pull off a late season miracle like those '69 Mets.
Hopefully I'll be able to remember the Cincinnati lineup - if not the next day - at least the next week.
