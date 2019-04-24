HD Media
RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech University completed a Conference USA baseball series Saturday against Marshall University with an 11-1 run-rule victory in seven innings at J.C. Love Field.
Marshall's Elvis Peralta belted a solo home run in the first inning. Tanner Huddleston followed with a three-run homer for the Bulldogs (27-12, 12-6) in the bottom of the first.
LA Tech scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning and ended the game with five runs in the seventh inning.
Peralta's homer was his team-leading seventh this season. The Thundering Herd shortstop bunted for a single in the sixth inning, giving him 17 multi-hit games.
Robert Kwiatkowski (1-3) took the loss in his first Marshall start on the mound.
Marshall (22-17, 9-9) plays a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday non-conference game with Morehead State University at the Huntington YMCA Kennedy Center.