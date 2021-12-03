HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni kept his team in the locker room for 25 minutes following Wednesday’s 88-86 loss at Akron.
The passion of the lengthy talk could be heard in the concourse hallway at James A. Rhodes Arena.
The normally calm D’Antoni brought the exact fire in his post-game speech that he felt his team did not bring in its mistake-filled loss to the Zips.
“Obviously, we’ve got a lot of work to do as far as playing smart and playing hard basketball, competitive basketball,” D’Antoni said.
Prior to the game, D’Antoni was concerned with the Thundering Herd going from the charged atmosphere of Assembly Hall against Indiana to a more subdued setting at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron in their next game.
D’Antoni’s calculations were correct as the Herd’s energy level was nowhere near that which it started the game with at Indiana over the weekend.
The same team that led Indiana on the road at the break on Saturday looked despondent and trailed by double-figures in the first half at Akron.
It was all about the energy and effort being put out on the floor, according to the Herd’s head coach.
“That’s what they did and what we didn’t do,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall leader and captain Taevion Kinsey was also passionate in his post-game talk with media. Kinsey finished with 30 points, but that was of little solace to the potential NBA Draft pick after leaving Akron with a loss.
“You’ve got to play with a fire from the beginning,” Kinsey said. “You’ve got to come out ready to play. We did not come out ready today.”
The more Kinsey spoke on it, the more fired up he got thinking of another missed opportunity for his team.
Kinsey felt it was the same in losses to Campbell and even the loss to Indiana in which the Herd was right there throughout until a late second-half surge from the Hoosiers.
“Some energy’s got to change,” Kinsey said. “Everybody needs to look at themselves in the mirror and figure out if they want to play this game. There’s got to be a fire.
“I don’t like losing. Nobody likes losing, so you’ve kind of got to ask yourself if you like losing because we’ve got a tough schedule coming up and we’ve got to go in there and play tough, because we did not do that tonight.”
One of the most frustrating aspects for Kinsey was that, after digging themselves a double-digit hole, Marshall (4-3) climbed out by doing the things necessary to get the win.
With the game on the line late, however, the Herd reverted back to the soft style of play that plagued them in the beginning.
“Between coming out not ready to play and not making big plays down the stretch — and that’s twice,” D’Antoni interjected. “We did that against Campbell, we did it here and, really, we did it against Indiana where we have moments — at least five minutes in there — in which we just didn’t get the job done. We’ve got to try to eliminate that and be a good team.”
D’Antoni and Kinsey each remain confident in the team, which almost makes their frustrations with Wednesday’s loss worse.
They can each see the pieces and how close they are to being good, as evidenced by watching the opening 18 minutes of the second half from Wednesday’s game, which they did during Thursday’s film session.
It was a time in which the Herd turned a 12-point Akron lead into a game in which the Herd had multiple opportunities to give themselves a two-score lead in the final moments.
“I hope everybody feels this loss, because we were right there at the end,” Kinsey said. “If we would’ve played like that in the beginning of the game, we definitely would’ve won this game.”
As D’Antoni and Kinsey see it, there’s only one piece missing — that fire to win.
D’Antoni vowed after the game to find the spark, even if it means changes to the lineup or in his rotation off the bench.
“We had a couple lineups out there that I kind of liked their fire and their intensity …,” D’Antoni said. “We’ll find the best combination for Marshall and get them on the floor.”