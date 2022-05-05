MAN — The Man Lady Hillbillies are now one win away from claiming the Class A Region IV Section 1 softball championship.
The No. 3 seed Billies took care of No. 4 seed Tug Valley 3-1 on Thursday night to earn a spot in the sectional championship game tentatively scheduled to be played on Saturday.
"It's always a good game between us and Tug," Man coach Randy Epperly said after the win. "There's four good teams in this section with us, Tug, Sherman, and Buffalo that you could draw a name out of a hat and pick the winner of each of these games, that's how good these teams are."
The Lady Panthers keep their postseason hopes alive as they will now play No. 1 seed Sherman in an elimination game on Friday night in Seth. The winner will advance to the sectional championship round while the loser will see their season come to an end.
Tug Valley just upset Sherman 9-3 on Tuesday night but the Lady Tide rebounded and won an elimination game against No. 2 seed Buffalo 10-2 on Thursday night to earn a rematch with Tug.
In the game in Man on Thursday night, The Lady Panthers jumped out to an early lead as senior catcher Emily Hatfield got every stitch of a 3-2 pitch and drilled a solo home run into the trees in deep left field to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 until the Man half of the third inning when winning pitcher Morgan Cooper helped her own cause and hit a solo home run the other way down the left field line to knot the game up at one.
The Lady 'Billies then took the lead in the bottom of fourth inning as Kirsten Ellis led the inning off with a triple down the right field line and she came into score two batters later when Olivia Ramsey singled into centerfield to put Man on top 2-1.
After a strikeout for the first out of the inning Kaleigh Hicks lifted a sacrifice fly ball to center field that was deep enough to score Trista Marcum from third and extend the Man lead to 3-1.
"We are at our best when we play small ball, and tonight we played some small ball and made some things happen," Epperly said. "We always get great pitching, good defense, and today got some timely hitting. That's what it takes."
After the first inning home run from Hatfield the Tug Valley offense went quiet as Cooper limited them to just a single hit the rest of the way, a bunt by Kinna Justice in the second inning.
Cooper's turned in another dominant performance in the circle as she struck out 13 batters and issued zero walks to earn the win.
Autumn Hall was handed the loss in the circle for the Lady Panthers as she was tagged for three runs on six hits with six Ks and two walks.
Ellis and Ramsey led the way for Man with two hits apiece while Cooper had the solo home run and was intentionally walked two times. McKinlee Cline also singled.
Score by Inning
TVHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 1
MHS: 0 0 1 2 0 0 x - 3 6 0