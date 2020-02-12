It’s been a season Orlando Washington would like to forge.
It’s been a rough ride for the first year coach at Man High School.
The winless Lady Billies have come close and Saturday night at Shady Spring was another example, but Man ended up on the short end with a narrow 61-59 loss to the Lady Tigers (7-9).
Man dropped to 0-18 with the loss.
Olivia Ramsey tossed in 18 points to lead Man, while Kami Anderson and Karissa Anderson each had 11 points.
Macie Cline had 10, Shania Kennedy five and Caleigh Brown and Tori Honaker each had two points.
Shady was led by Kierra Richmond with 25 points.
Kellie Adkins had 21, Kacey Poe five, Liv Tabit and Brooklyn Gibson each had four, and Ashleigh Gabbert had two points.
Man was slated to host Phelps, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
The Lady Billies then host River View on Thursday, Chapmanville on Feb. 17 and Sherman on Feb. 19 to close out the regular season.
LOGAN 46, MAN 30: Man lost to county rival Logan, 46-30, on Friday night at home.
Macie Cline had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Billies.
Karissa Anderson had eight points, while Kami Anderson had three points and eight rebounds.
Shania Kennedy and Olivia Ramsey each had two points.
Tori Honaker pulled down six rebounds.
Logan was led by Peyton Ilderton with 24 points. Emma Elkins had six, Autumn Adkins five, Raegan Quick four, Jill Tothe and Alyssa Goff had three apiece, and Rylee Conn had one point.
LINCOLN COUNTY 63, MAN 40: The Man High School girls basketball team dropped to 0-16 on the season with Wednesday’s 63-40 loss at home to Lincoln County.
Macie Cline had 13 points to lead Man, while Olivia Ramsey had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Shania Kennedy contributed seven points. Caleigh Brown had four points and five assists.
Kami Anderson had three points and five rebounds. Tori Honaker chipped in with two points.
Lincoln County scoring was led by Carly McComas and Natalie Fout who each tossed in 19 points.