MAN – Morgan Cooper had a heck of a first year in varsity softball.
The Man High School sophomore pitcher was named Class A First-Team All-State on Tuesday as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Cooper pitched every inning of every game this season for the Lady Billies, which advanced all the way to the Class A Region 4 finals before falling two games to none to eventual state champion Wahama.
Cooper went 18-4 on the season, striking out 287 batters and walking only 18 in a 140-inning worksheet. She allowed just 11 earned runs and 56 hits and had a 0.55 ERA.
Cooper was just as deadly at the plate and was Man's leading hitter as she hit .468 with five homers and 17 RBIs in the Lady Billies' leadoff spot. She also had eight doubles and tied with Ashlee Tomblin for most hits with 29.
Tomblin was a Second-Team All-State selection. She hit .433 with 11 RBIs and four doubles.
Man's Carlee Muncy and Jacklyn Barnett were voted Honorable Mention All-State.
Muncy hit .270 with one home run, 14 RBIs and three doubles.
Barnett hit an even .400 and was the Lady Billies' third leading hitter. She had 11 RBIs and four doubles on the season.
Man ended up getting ousted by Wahama, 11-4, in 10 innings in Game 2 of the regionals. The Lady Billies lost 2-0 in the opener.
Man defeated Tug Valley (2-0), Sherman (1-0) and Buffalo (3-0) to take the sectional title.
Tug Valley catcher Emily Hatfield was named First-Team All-State with pitcher Autumn Hall being named to the Second Team.
---
Class A All-State Softball Team
First team
P – Mikie Lieving, Wahama, soph.
P – Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County, sr.
P – Morgan Cooper, Man, soph.
IF – Lauren Alt, Petersburg, sr.
IF – Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central, sr.
IF – Hailea Skeens, Sherman, jr.
IF – Lauren Noble, Wahama, jr.
IF – Landry Bone, Madonna, so.
OF – Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood, so.
OF – Remi Hinkle, Moorefield, sr.
OF – Zoey Winland, St. Marys, fr.
C – Abby Darnley, Buffalo, jr. (captain)
C – Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley, jr.
UTIL – Maddy Richards, Wirt County, sr.
UTIL – Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail, sr.
UTIL – Amber Wolfe, Wahama, so.
UTIL – Jenna Burgess, Petersburg, sr.
UTIL – Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West, sr.
Second team
P – Chloe Treadway, Sherman, so. (captain)
P – Autumn Hall, Tug Valley, jr.
P – Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle, sr.
IF – Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County, so.
IF – Katie Darnley, Buffalo, jr.
IF – Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County, jr.
IF – Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic, fr.
IF – Mad Daughtry, Madonna, sr.
IF – Ashlee Tomblin, Man, jr.
OF – Kameron Beck, Williamstown, so.
OF – Maddison Champ, Petersburg, sr.
C – Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail
UTIL – Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg, sr.
UTIL – Meghan Gill, Midland Trail, jr.
UTIL – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County, so.
UTIL – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County, jr.
UTIL – Emily Canterbury, James Monroe, sr.
UTIL – Tori Humphries, Moorefield, sr.
Class A Honorable Mention
Lindsay Keller, Williamstown; Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic; Mahayla Nicholas, St. Marys; Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Alivia Pittman, Ritchie County; Grace Everly, Williamstown; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Carlee Muncy, Man; Alyson Simmons, Moorefield; Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County; Chelsea Thompson, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; Gracie O’Neal, Moorefield; Desiree Taylor, St. Marys; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Haley Moats, Pendleton County’ Emma Whipkey, Cameron; Hiadyn Bland, Magnolia; Shyanna White, Magnolia; Braelee Brown, Greenbrier West; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Jocelyn Heckert, South Harrison; Sierra Garlic, River View; Bailey Coleman, Hannan; Jacklyn Barnett; Mariah Huffman, Pendleton County; Makenna Curran, Doddridge County.