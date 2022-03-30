MAN -- Morgan Cooper was on target on Tuesday night.
Literally.
Cooper, Man High School's junior All-State pitcher, pitched a perfect game as she led the Lady Billies to a 10-0 win over Westside at home.
Cooper faced the minimum 15 batters in five innings of work and struck out all 15 batters she faced.
She also helped her cause at the plate as she was 2 for 3 with a double.
Cooper is coming off a fantastic 2021 season in which she led the Lady Billies to an 18-4 season, including a Class A sectional championship and berth in the regional finals.
A Class A First-Team All-State pick in 2021, Cooper went 18-4 on the bump last season, striking out 287 batters and walking only 18 in a 140-inning worksheet. She allowed just 11 earned runs and 56 hits and had a 0.55 ERA.
Cooper also had a big year at the plate last year as she hit .468 with five homers and 17 RBIs in the Lady Billies' leadoff spot. She also had eight doubles and tied with Ashlee Tomblin for most hits with 29.
In Tuesday's game, Man scored three runs in the first, five in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth innings.
The 10-run mercy rule was invoked in the fifth.
The Lady Billies pounded out 10 hits in the win.
Olivia Ramsey went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Jacklynn Barnett was 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple.
McKinlee Cline and Trista Marcum each had hits for Man. Ashlee Tomblin, Marcum, Kalilla Collins and Kaleigh Hicks all drove in a run.
Man improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. The Lady Billies had previously beaten Wyoming East (3-1) and Buffalo (3-2).
Man is scheduled to play at county rival Logan on Wednesday at 5:30 pm at Logan's Bea Orr Field. The Lady Billies then play in the Chapmanville Lady Tigers Invitational on Friday and Saturday where Man is slated to face Nicholas County and Ritchie County. Man hosts Sherman on Monday and plays at Chapmanville on April 6.
–
2022 Man High School
Softball Schedule (3-0):
March 22: at Wyoming East, W 3-1
March 25: Buffalo, W 3-2
March 28: Chapmanville, ppd.
March 29: Westside, W 10-0
March 30: at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 1: vs. Nicholas County (at Chapmanville tourney), 9:30 p.m.
April 2: vs. Ritchie County (at Chapmanville tourney), 6 p.m.
April 2: vs. Nitro (at Chapmanville tourney), 9 p.m.
April 4: Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 6: at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
April 8: Van (DH), 5:30 p.m.
April 9: at Mingo Central (DH), 1 p.m.
April 11: Logan, 5:30 p.m.
April 13: at Westside, 6 p.m.
April 15: at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.
April 26: at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
April 27: Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.