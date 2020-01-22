MAN — The woes continued for the Man High School girls’ basketball team on Saturday as the Lady Billies lost 48-36 at home to Mingo Central. Man fell to 0-11 on the season with the defeat.
Olivia Ramsey had 13 points to pace Man.
Macie Cline had eight points, while Kami Anderson had five points, nine rebounds and three steals.
Karissa Anderson had four points and five rebounds.
Shania Kennedy added four points, while Caleigh Brown had two points and four assists.
Ziah Rhodes led Mingo Central with 20 points. She was followed by Scarlett Thomason with 12 and Jena Waguner’s 10 points. Maliyah Martin, Madisyn Curry, and Megan Adkins had two points apiece.
Man has a rematch at Mingo Central on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. The Lady Billies then travel to Van on Jan. 27, go to Westside on Jan. 30 and then head to Sherman on Jan. 31.
TUG VALLEY 69, MAN 44: The Man High School girls’ basketball team dropped to 0-10 on the season with Thursday night’s 69-44 loss at Tug Valley. Olivia Ramsey had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Man.
Kami Anderson had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Caleigh Brown had eight points and four assists, while Macie Cline had six points.
Desirree Wise had four points and Jenna Mitchell had one point.
Tug Valley was led by Kaylee Baisden with 22 points. Makayla May tossed in 14, while Brooklyn Evans had 11, Alyssa Newsome 10, Autumn Hall nine and Haley Gillman three.
LINCOLN COUNTY 77, MAN 32: Lincoln County rolled to a 77-32 win over Man on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Man.
Olivia Ramsey had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Billies.
Macie Cline had eight points and five rebounds. Desiree Wise netted eight points, while Kami Anderson had four points and six rebounds.
Jenna Mitchell had two points and five rebounds and Caleigh Brown had four rebounds.
Lincoln County was led by Carly McComas with 21 points. Avery Lucas had 18 points and Allee Albright had 11 points.