MAN — For the second straight year, Man High School will apparently not be fielding a girls’ basketball team.
A lack of numbers prompted the folding as the Lady Billies only had between two to five players show up for preseason practices reportedly.
Last season, during the COVID-19 delayed and abbreviated 2021 basketball campaign, Man was unable to field a team as well due to a lack of numbers.
The Man girls, coached by Orlando Washington, also the Man High School Athletics Director, have not played a single game since the 2019-20 season.
The Lady Billies struggled that year, finishing with a 1-22 record.
That year, Coach Washington came on late after the season had already tipped off following the sudden resignation of former coach Charlie Adkins. The Lady Billies ended up winning just the one game.
Man has won just three games over the course of the previous two seasons it has played.
The Lady Billies were 2-21 during the 2018-19 season.
Man lost its first 21 games in the 2019-20 season before defeating Sherman, 48-38 in the regular season finale on February 19, 2020 at home. The win over the Tide broke a 25-game losing skid dating back to the previous season.
The Lady Billies then lost 68-41 to Lincoln County in the first round of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Chapmanville.
The Lady Billies, a Class A school, had the four years as a Double-A school and played in a six team super sectional alongside county rivals Chapmanville and Logan and also Mingo Central, Scott and Lincoln County.
Coach Washington was unable to be reached for comment.
Man was originally slated to open the season on Dec. 6 at Sherman and had 14 games scheduled for the 2021-22 season.
