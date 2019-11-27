MAN — The Man High School girls’ basketball team is under new leadership following the abrupt resignation during the preseason by head coach Charlie Adkins.
The Lady Billies are a team in transition.
Rebecca Rowley, currently an assistant coach, has been working out with the girls during the preseason.
However, by Dec. 4, Man is expected to have a new head coach in place and that’s believed to be Orlando Washington, according to the Logan County School Board meeting minutes.
Washington, a Man High School graduate, is the longtime Man High School volleyball coach and a basketball coach at Man Middle School.
Rowley is a 1990 graduate of Chapmanville High School where she played for head coach Ronnie Ooten in basketball and softball.
Both Rowley and Washington are graduates of Marshall University.
Man is coming off last year’s 2-21 season and look to improve. Man’s lone two wins were a sweep over Mount View as the Lady Billies won 60-26 and 51-23.
Man was ousted from the Class AA sectional tournament with a 61-31 defeat to Mingo Central at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
The Lady Billies’ season opener is set for Dec. 3 at home against Westside. Man then plays at Logan on Dec. 6, hosts Van on Dec. 9 an then travels to Phelps, Kentucky on Dec. 12. Man hosts Tug Valley on Dec. 16 and plays in the River View Holiday Tournament, Dec. 20-21.
“The girls have been working hard and we have a good turnout with 15 or 16 girls,” Rowley said.
The good news for Man is that it only lost one player due to graduation in Ali Meade.
Plenty of other veteran returnees are back, including seniors Karissa Anderson and Ci Ci Mosley.
Also returning are sophomore Olivia Ramsey and juniors Carlee Muncy and Shania Kennedy as well as Kayle Brown, junior Rileigh Bowen and Macie Cline. Sophomore Kirsten Ellis also is back.
Also helping out during the preseason has been Matt Mayo until the new head coach is set in place.
Other Man team members are: Jenna Mitchell, Desiree Wise, Haley Davis,Tori Honaker, Kami Anderson and Riley Gibson.
This is the last year for Man as a Class A school. The Lady Billies will be going back to Single-A next season.