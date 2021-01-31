Before being Double-A, the Man High School softball team enjoyed much success as a longtime Class A team.
The Lady Billies, led by All-State pitcher Marlena Frye, won back-to-back Class A state championships in 2008 and 2009.
Then the next year in 2010, Man made a stab at winning an unprecedented third straight state title, something no varsity team in Logan County had ever done.
Man battled back from the loser's bracket, winning an early morning elimination game on the final day of the state tournament, then topping South Harrison in the finals to force a winner-take-all championship game.
Man ended up losing in extra innings to South Harrison in the title game, its third game of the day.
The 2021 season will see the Lady Billies back as a Single-A school and Man coach Randy Epperly hopes to usher in another golden era in Man High School softball.
“We were pretty successful in Single-A so we are looking forward to getting back into the mix,” Epperly said in an earlier interview with The Logan Banner.
This spring, Man will enter a new Single-A sectional along with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman, Van, Buffalo and Huntington St. Joe. The last four years, Man was in a six-team Class AA sectional alongside Logan, Chapmanville, Scott, Mingo Central and Lincoln County.
Sherman was the 2019 and defending Class A state champion. The Tide beat Man in a pair of games in 2019.
Opposite Man in the other sectional and possible regional opponents include: Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Ravenswood, Wahama and Wirt County.
“Sherman has always been pretty good,” Epperly said. “They won it two years ago but they lost a lot of players and when you are Single-A it's harder to reload like some of the bigger schools can year in and year out. Tug Valley has improved quite a bit. They have a good pitcher (Autumn Hall) and a good catcher. Buffalo is making their way back a little bit. They had been down some. We used to have some real battles with them. I don't know much about Tolsia or St. Joe.”
Man went 13-11 in 2019, the last time the Lady Billies played.
Man had last advanced to the state tournament in 2016 as a Class A school, eventually falling in the state finals.
The last three years the Lady Billies had success as a Double-A school but could not find their groove. Man was the smallest 2A school in the state.
“Even though we were very competitive in Double-A I thought all along that we didn't feel at home,” Epperly said. “When we were Class A we thought that we were on a more level playing field to where we should be. It probably affects our football and basketball teams more than softball and baseball. We should have never been in Double-A to start with but that's another story for another time.”
It was a major disappointment to never take the field last year.
“Sometimes things don't go as planned but like I told the girls if this is the worst thing that will ever happen the rest of your life then you will have a good life,” Epperly said. “Right now it's pretty devastating but I've always told them that when they are out there on the ball field that this is not the most important thing in life but at the same time there's always someone watching you so always put out your best at all times.”
Even though they did not get to play a single game, last year was the swansong for Man's senior players, including Olivia Short, Isabella Conn, Reagan McCoy, Skylar Copley and Makenzie Adkins.
Senior pitcher Shania Kennedy is back for Man this year.
Other younger players, including Kirsten Ellis, Ashlee Tomblin, Olivia Ramsey and Baylee Muncy are also back.
Incoming freshman pitcher Morgan Cooper was also expected to see action within the circle last spring and would have joined Tomblin and Kennedy on Man's pitching staff. She's now a first-year sophomore on the team.
“Plus, we also had a really good athlete coming over from the middle school, another pitcher, Morgan Cooper, who would have been a ninth-grader last year,” Epperly said. “She's an exceptional pitcher, so that would have given us three pitchers. Depth-wise, we were looking to be pretty good. We always feel good about our hitting. We work on our hitting a lot. Tomblin did a good job for us last year when Shania wasn't able to pitch. I felt really good about our pitching staff.”
Sophomore Kalila Collins was also projected to play some in the outfield last season for Man.