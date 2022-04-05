CHAPMANVILLE — Logan and Man each picked up wins in the final day of the Lady Tiger Invitational on Saturday night as the Lady Cats defeated Wyoming East 10-6 and Man topped Ritchie County in a slugfest by a final of 17-12.
Logan and Man were scheduled to play each other for the second time of the week in the ninth game of the day at 10 p.m. but due to the length of the contest with the Lady Billies and the Lady Rebels the nightcap was cancelled due to time restraints.
In Logan’s win over Wyoming East the Lady Wildcats fell behind 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning but surged ahead as they plated three runs in the fourth and six more runs in the fifth to take a 10-3 lead.
The Lady Warriors attempted to make a rally with three runs in the sixth to cut the lead to four but Harlee Quick came in to close the game out in relief.
Chloe Bryant started the game and picked up the win in the circle for Logan as she went 5.1 innings allowing five runs on 13 hits while striking out three batters and only allowing one walk.
Catcher Emilee Mullins led the Lady Cats at the plate as she smacked a pair of doubles and drove in three runs. Lacy Curry finished a perfect 3 for 3 at the dish with two runs scored while Taylor Noe tripled, walked twice, and scored three times.
Bryant and Isabella Propst had RBI singles for Logan and Quick also lined a single for Logan.
Olivia Hylton took the loss for Wyoming East as she went the complete game and was tagged for 10 runs on nine hits with seven Ks and four walks.
The Lady Warriors collected 16 hits as a team in the loss led by Savannah Brehem with three base knocks.
With the win Logan improved to 2-7.
In the following game between Man and Ritchie County, the unbeaten Lady Billies jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead after three innings and looked to be in control of the game.
That is before a wild top of the fourth inning that saw the Lady Rebels plate nine runs, all with two outs in the inning, on just three base hits as they surged ahead to a 9-5 lead. Ritchie County capitalized on three Man errors in the frame alone as well as two walks and two hit by pitches.
The bottom of the fourth inning proved to be just as wild as as the top half as the Man offensive attack answered the big Ritchie County inning with one of their own as they plated 10 runs on nine base hits and retook the lead 15-9 after four.
The Lady Rebels scored three runs to cut the lead to 15-12 in the top of the fifth inning but Man answered with two more in the bottom half to push the lead up to five at 17-12.
Trista Marcum then retired the Ritchie County hitters in order in both the sixth and seventh innings to close out the game. Marcum pitched the final three innings in relief of winning pitcher Morgan Cooper and allowed three runs, two earned, on just one hit with three walks and three Ks.
Cooper pitched the first four innings and gave up nine runs, only one earned, on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
The Lady Billies smashed 16 hits as a team in the win led by catcher Jacklynn Barnett who went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Marcum added three hits including a triple and drove in three runs while scoring two and shortstop Kirsten Ellis also notched three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Cooper had a pair of hits including a triple, knocked in a run, and scored three times whole Ashlee Tomblin singled twice, knocked in a run, and scored twice.
McKinlee Cline singled home two runs while Olivia Ramsey had a RBI single. Baylee Muncy added two RBIs and Zoey Jackson tallied one.
Lilly Monn was handed the loss for Ritchie County as she went the complete game allowing 17 runs, 13 earned, on 16 hits with two Ks and three walks.
They had six hits as team led by Marissa Jeffery with two knocks.
With the win Man remained perfect on the season as they improved to 5-0.
