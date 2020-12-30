MAN — It was a rough first year for Orlando Washington and the Man High School girls’ basketball team last season.
Washington came on late after the season had already tipped off following the sudden resignation of former coach Charlie Adkins. The Lady Billies ended up struggling to a 1-22 season.
That was coming on the heals of a 2-21 campaign two seasons ago.
Man lost its first 21 games before defeating Sherman, 48-38 in the regular season finale on February 19 at home. The win over the Tide broke a 25-game losing skid dating back to the previous season.
The Lady Billies then lost 68-41 to Lincoln County in the first round of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 Tournament at Chapmanville.
“It was an interesting season,” Washington said. “Taking over a month in has made this season very unique. I believe we have improved, but are still not were we need to be and the only way to get their is with continued work on the little things that will help individuals improve and the team.”
Man looks to improve greatly for the upcoming and abbreviated 2021 season.
“With any team that I coach or in any sport I expect improvement from the individuals that are playing,” Washington said. “I expect a good work ethic and a commitment to improve themselves on and off the floor. I expect players to take pride in their academics and pride in what they are doing. Being positive and truly working as hard as you can is all any coach can ask for out of there players.”
The Lady Billies head back down to the Class A level this season.
Man is placed in a new Single-A sectional with Tug Valley, Tolsia, Sherman and Van. Opposite in the other sectional and possible regional foes are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format this season.
Man had been a Class A school the last four years and was the smallest Double-A school in the state by enrollment.
Man lost just two seniors to graduation in Karissa Anderson and Desiree Wise.
Seniors Jenna Mitchell and Shania Kennedy return as well as juniors Olivia Ramsey, Caleigh Brown and Macie Cline. Sophomores Kami Anderson and Tori Honaker are also returning.
No further information was available on the Man team.