The Man High School girls’ basketball team fell to 0-14 on the season with Thursday’s 55-29 loss at Westside.
Olivia Ramsey finished with a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds to lead Man.
Macie Cline had six points, while Kami Anderson had four points and nine rebounds. Tori Honaker chipped in with one point and 11 rebounds.
Westside was led in scoring by Hannah Toler’s 21 points.
Riana Kenneda had 10, Shyan Jenkins six, Leslie Bailey five, Makayla Morgan four and Madi Morgan three.
Lauren Thomas, Taylor Brown and Ali Morgan each had two points for the Renegades.
Man fell to 0-15 on the season with last Friday’s 49-47 loss at Sherman (7-11).
Shania Kennedy had 11 points and eight rebounds for Man.
Kami Anderson had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Honaker had nine points.
Cline had eight points, Jenna Mitchell four, Desiree Wise three and Olivia Ramsey two.
Sherman was led by Caraline Nelson with 20 points. Hailee Skeens added 16.
Man is slated to host Lincoln County on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before hosting Logan on Thursday at 7. The Lady Billies then host Phelps, Kentucky, on Feb. 11 and then River View on Feb. 13.