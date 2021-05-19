The Man Lady Billies’ softball team ran their record to 11-1 on the season with Thursday night’s 8-0 win at Buffalo.
Sophomore pitching ace Morgan Cooper tossed a six-inning complete game one-hitter for the Lady Billies, striking out 15 and walking none. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and one RBI.
Ashlee Tomblin was 3-for-4 with one RBI.
Olivia Ramsey had a pair of doubles for Man, while Carly Muncy and Jacklyn Barnett had one double each. Muncy was 2-for-4 at the plate. Barnett was 2-for-3.
Kiersten Ellis had a single for Man. Kallilla Collins had one RBI.
Man outhit the Bison 12-1.
The Lady Billies’ game at Sherman on Monday was canceled.
Man is set to play at Logan on Thursday, May 20, then host Tolsia on May 21 and Mingo Central on May 22 before going to Tug Valley on May 24.
MAN 7, WESTSIDE 3: Man rallied to beat Westside, 7-3, on Wednesday, May 12 on the road, plating six runs in the top of the sixth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit.
The Lady Billies then tacked on another run in the seventh.
Morgan Cooper was the starting and winning pitcher for Man. She went all seven innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on eight hits. She struck out 14 and walked none.
Ashlee Tomblin was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double to lead Man.
Carly Muncy doubled, while Cooper had a hit and two RBIs.
Kaylee Hicks added a hit for Man. Kiersten Ellis drove in two runs. Olivia Ramsey and Mckinley Cline each drove in a run.
Westside out hit Man 8-7. The Lady Billies committed four errors to two for the Renegades.
MAN 6, TUG VALLEY 2: Man jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Tug Valley at home on Tuesday, May 11 and went on to defeat the Class A sectional rival Lady Panthers, 6-2.
Morgan Cooper pitched the complete game win for Man (10-1), going seven innings and allowing two unearned runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
Kinna Justice was tagged with the loss for Tug Valley (9-7). She tossed six innings and gave up six runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Cooper hit a home run for the Lady Billies and was 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
Jacklyn Barnett was 3-for-3 for Man with a pair of doubles.
Bailey Muncy also doubled for Man and knocked in a run.
Ashlee Tomblin, Kiersten Ellis and Olivia Ramsey added hits for Man. Ramsey, Muncy and Carly Muncy each had RBIs.
The Lady Billies outhit Tug Valley 9-4.
Amelya Wellman, Kyla Waller, Alyssa Newsome and Justice had singles for Tug Valley.
Both teams committed three errors.
LOGAN GIRLS DROP FIVE: Meghan Stump pitched a complete game four-hitter in leading host Lincoln County to a 5-0 win over Logan on Saturday at LCHS.
The Panthers scored two runs each in the bottom of the the third and fourth innings, then added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
Lincoln County pounded out 10 hits in the game.
Haley Adkins, Stump, Allyson Layne and Kendall Shaffer were each 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Lincoln County. Layne and Adkins also drive in two runs apiece.
Madison Adams was 2-for-3 to lead Logan. Taylor Noe and Ashlyn Conn each added a hit. One of Noe’s hits was a double.
Logan (3-10) has dropped five straight games.
The Lady Cats lost 6-2 at home to Winfield on Friday, May 14 and fell 4-3 to the Poca Dots on Thursday at home. Logan lost 10-1 at Sissonville on May 11 and had lost 13-5 at Scott on May 10.
Winfield stands at 13-1 on the season overall and 9-0 in the Cardinal Conference.