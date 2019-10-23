It was a good night for the Man High School volleyball team last Thursday.
The Lady Billies crushed Scott 3-0 on Senior Night, winning 25-21, 25-14, and 25-23.
Ashlee Tomblin had nine assists and nine aces and Haven Riley had four assists and four aces for Man (12-19-2). Senior Brooklyn Cheek had 13 kills and Olivia Ramsey had one kill.
Back on Oct. 15, Man lost to Tolsia, 9-25, 18-25, 25-20, and 22-25. Tomblin had six assists and Haven Riley had four assists. Ramsey had seven kills, Cheek three and Annjela Twardy and Kameron Elkins had one apiece.
On Oct. 12, Man went to the Buffalo tournament and dropped four matches, falling to Tolsia, 25-21, 25-15, Ravenswood 25-15, 25-14, St. Albans, 25-9, 25-13, and Ignite, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11.
Tomblin had 17 assists and Kirk had 14 assists on the day. Cheek had 24 kills, Twardy had nine and Elkins had one kill on the day.
On Oct. 10, Man lost 25-15, 15-25, 25-15 to River View. Kirk had five assists and Haven Riley had four.
Cheek had six kills and Ramsey four. Twardy had three aces.
Also on Oct. 10, Man easily defeated Logan, 25-14, 25-13. Tomblin had seven assists and Riley had four. Ramsey had eight kills and Cheek seven.
