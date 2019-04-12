By JERRY FEKETE
For The Logan Banner
MAN - The Man High School softball team picked up an 8-0 mercy rule win on Tuesday night at home over Mingo Central as Lady Billies' hurler Shania Kennedy notched the shutout victory on the mound.
Lady Miners' hurler Kaleigh Basiden suffered the loss.
Man improved to 5-5 on the season with the win.
Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning but could not score while Man got the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning off Baisden.
Carlee Muncy led off with a walk for the Lady Billies then stole second and third and scored on a sac bunt by freshman Kirsten Ellis to take a 1-0 lead with two outs.
Baisen then walked three Man batters in row to load the bases.
Mingo then switched pitchers bringing in Kaylee Fabin.
Allie Meade then ripped a two-run single to give Lady Billies a 3-0 advantage. Man added a fourth as Kennedy reached on an error by the shortstop, scoring Meade to give MHS 4-0 lead. Fabin then fanned Ashlee Tomblin to end the inning.
Kennedy then struck out the side in the top of third.
Man pushed its lead to 6-0, scoring two more runs in the bottom of the third frame.
Muncy got a lead off single, Maddie Meade reached on a walk and both later scored on a two-run single off the bat of freshman Oliva Ramsey.
Man added another run in the bottom of fourth inning as Tomblin scored from first base on a double off the bat of Muncy to make it a 7-0 ballgame.
Man ended the game in the bottom of the fifth frame as Bella Conn had a one out single and later scored on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Reagan McCoy to give Man a 8-0 mercy win.
Mingo Central had two hits - one each by Cassidy Runyon and Ashton Ferguson.
Muncy led the Lady Billies with two hits, including a double. Ramsey and Tomblin had one hit each. Allie Meade had double and a pair of RBIs and Conn added a hit.
Kennedy got the shutout with a two-hitter, striking out nine Lady Miners. She walked three batters, all coming in the first inning.
Man was slated to play at Westside on Wednesday. The Lady Billies play at Chapmanville on Monday, April 15 at 5:30 p.m.
The Miners were scheduled to play host to Logan on Wednesday. Mingo hosts Wesley Christian, Kentucky on Friday at 5:30.