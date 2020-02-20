MAN – They did it!
The Man High School girls' basketball team won a game.
It's been a long time coming, more than a year to be exact, but the victory bells rang at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse on Wednesday night as the Lady Billies defeated Sherman, 48-38, in the regular season finale.
It was the first win of the season for Man (1-21) and the first head coaching victory for first-year coach Orlando Washington, who took the job late just as preseason had already started after the departure of former coach Charlie Adkins.
The win also snapped Man's 25-game losing skid going back to last season when the Lady Billies were 2-21 under Adkins.
The last Man victory was on Feb. 7, 2019 when the Lady Billies defeated Mount View, 51-23, at home.
It was a sweet win for Man and for Coach Washington, who had the difficult challenge of taking over the program just prior to the season tipping off.
“It has been an interesting season,” Washington said. “Taking over a month in has made this season very unique. I believe we have improved, but are still not were we need to be and the only way to get there is with continued work on the little things that will help individuals improve and the team.”
Olivia Ramsey had 17 points and seven rebounds in the Man win.
Macie Cline also had a good game with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Caleigh Brown had nine points and four rebounds.
Kami Anderson had four points and 10 rebounds, while Tori Honaker tossed in four points as well.
Shania Kennedy added two points and three assists. Desiree Wise netted two points.
Sherman was led by Hailee Skeens with 15 points. Cassie Keith had 12, Kenzi Ferrell eight and Zoey Steele had three.
The Tide dropped to 8-14 on the season with the loss.
Sherman had narrowly beaten Man, 49-47, on Jan. 31 at Seth in the previous meeting between the two teams this season.
Man is scheduled to play Lincoln County (14-8) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Chapmanville in the first round of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament. Man is the sixth seed, while the Panthers are the third seed.
The first game of the sectional doubleheader on Saturday at 6 p.m. pits No. 4 seed Logan (8-13) against No. 5 seed Scott (13-7).
The sectionals resume on Tuesday, Feb. 25 as No. 1 seed Chapmanville (16-6) plays the Logan/Scott winner. Then on Wednesday, Feb. 26, No. 2 seed Mingo Central (12-8) is set to square off with the Lincoln County/Man winner at Chapmanville.
The sectional championship is slated to be played on Friday, Feb. 28, between the two semifinal winners.