LOGAN — Is the Logan High School girls’ basketball team for real?
The Class AAA No. 9 Lady Cats made a statement win on Monday — a 65-62 OT victory at home over new sectional rival Huntington St. Joe at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The No. 5-ranked Irish, which are moving up two classes this season, were once a Single-A state powerhouse, winning numerous state titles in recent years and coming off a COVID-19 shortened 22-1 season from a year ago.
Logan improved to 3-0 on the delayed 2021 season with the win.
“They are an outstanding team,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said of the Irish. “They are extremely well coached and they can all shoot. They don’t have the numbers. They have seven girls and they all can play. They were a nightmare match up for us because they are all guards and one of them is 6-1. I’m proud of our girls. We have a long way to go. We practiced two and a half weeks and we are three games in.”
The game was tied at 52 at the end of regulation and then tied again at 56 after Logan’s Abbie Myers knotted it up with a layup.
Huntington St. Joe grabbed a 57-56 lead with 1:54 left in overtime before Jill Tothe’s baseline drive put Logan up at 58-57 with 1:39 left.
Peyton Ilderton gave Logan a 61-57 lead with a pair of free throws with 32.1 ticks to go.
The Irish’s Amya Damon pulled her team to within 61-60 after completing a three-point play with 25.7 seconds left.
Later, a layup by Lacee Smith tied it at 62 with 18 ticks to go, but Myers split from the foul line with 12.9 second left, giving Logan a 63-62 lead.
The Irish had a shot at a potential game-winning shot, however, Damon missed a runner down the lane with five seconds left. Logan grabbed the rebound and Ilderton was fouled with 3.2 seconds left. She sank both free throws to finish off the scoring at 65-62 and put St. Joe away.
Ilderton led Logan with a 21-point effort. She was 11 of 12 from the free throw line and sank two 3-pointers.
Tothe made three 3s and tallied 12 points. Natalie Blankenship netted 10 points and canned a pair of treys. Myers and Raegan Quick each had eight points and Emma Elkins had six.
Damon led the Irish with 17 points. Ramey George had 12 and Julia Preservati 11.
Logan led the Irish for most of the game, holding a 13-11 lead after one and a 26-23 advantage at the half.
The Lady Cats led 35-30 after three before a 17-5 run by the Irish put St. Joe ahead 47-40 with 2:51 left in the game.
Logan rallied.
Back-to-back 3s by Tothe later tied it at 47, giving Logan a 50-47 lead with 1:11 to go and closing out a 10-0 Logan outburst.
“Those were big,” Gertz said of the 3s. “Jill hits big shots.”
Down two, Ilderton sank a pair a free throws with 10.2 seconds left, tying it up a 52 and sending the game into overtime.
Logan is scheduled to host Lincoln County on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then host Scott on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m., before hosting Herbert Hoover on March 15 at 7. The Lady Cats host Nitro on March 17, then play at Wayne on March 20 before hosting Chapmanville on March 22.
Logan plays St. Joe again on April 3 in Huntington.
With St. Joe, Lincoln County, Wayne and Scott, Logan’s sectional is one of the toughest in Class AAA. Wayne is ranked fourth in the state.
“We are still learning and in two or three weeks I think we will be ready to go,” Gertz said. “Our section is very good. Lincoln County is loaded. Wayne has won their section four or five years in a row. Four of the five toughest teams in our region are in our section. There are six or seven good teams in the region that have a chance at going to the state tournament.”
St. Joe dropped to 2-1 on the season with the loss.
The Irish were a Class A state power, winning six straight Single-A state titles from 2010-15, also taking state crowns in 2017 and 2019 and runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2018.
LOGAN 70, SCOTT 30: The Logan High School girls’ basketball team won its Cardinal Conference opener on Saturday afternoon at Scott in convincing fashion, destroying the Scott Lady Hawks, 70-30, at Madison.
Logan, 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cardinal, got a 20-point effort from Peyton Ilderton. Jill Tothe tossed in 18 points, while Abbie Myers netted 11.
Natalie Blankenship added six points for Logan, while Emma Elkins and Autumn Adkins had five each. Raegan Quick had three and Rylee Conn two.
LOGAN 74, OAK HILL 29: The Class AAA No. 9-ranked Logan High School girls’ basketball team opened up the season with a resounding 74-29 win at Oak Hill on Thursday night.
Logan had its original season opener on Wednesday at home against Mingo Central postponed because of weather and flooding issues.
The Lady Cats jumped out to a 25-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back. Logan led 42-18 at the half and 63-24 after threee.
Peyton Ilderton led all scorers with 28 points. Jill Tothe also broke into double digits in scoring with 18 points.
Raegan Quick added nine points for Logan, while Abbie Myers tossed in eight points in her first game as a Lady Cats. Natalie Blankenship and Harlee Quick tallied four each and Autumn Adkins had three.
“We played very well tonight,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We are very excited about this season. It was a great start to what’s been a crazy year. It’s been very difficult cramming everything in within just over two weeks. Never seen anything like the start of this season.”