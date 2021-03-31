Following quarantine, the Logan High School girls’ basketball team played its first game in 12 days on Monday and ended up losing 61-55 at Sissonville.
Madison McCutcheon netted 21 points to lead Sissonville (2-5). Kennedy Jones and Zoey McCutcheon each tacked on 10 points for the Indians.
Peyton Ilderton led the Logan girls with 21 points. Natalie Blankenship also broke into double digits with 12 points.
Autumn Adkins tossed in nine points, while Emma Elkins and Abbie Myers had four each and Raegan Quick two.
Logan, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA, dropped to 6-2.
Sissonville led 18-13 after one quarter, 34-27 at the half and 45-40 after three.
The Lady Cats host Poca on March 31, play at Huntington St. Joe on April 3, host Mingo Central on April 5 and close out the abbreviated 2021 season on April 7 at Lincoln County.