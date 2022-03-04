LOGAN – Will it be a Logan/Fairmont sequel?
Possibly.
But as the old sports cliché goes, you've got to take them one game at a time.
That definitely holds true for the Logan High School girls' basketball team.
Fresh off last Tuesday's 64-32 win over Ripley in the Class AAA Region 4 co-championship game, the No. 3-ranked Lady Cats (22-2) find themselves in a familiar situation.
Logan, with the No. 2 seed for this week's Class AAA state tournament, are scheduled to open play on Wednesday at 1 pm at the Charleston Coliseum against No. 7 seed Philip Barbour (14-8).
Logan, hopes to advance, just like it did last year, when the Lady Cats faced off with Fairmont Senior in the state semifinals and eventually lost 52-33 to the Polar Bears.
With Fairmont Senior (23-1) having the top seed and on the opposite bracket, that could set up a showdown and rematch with the Polar Bears in Saturday's 5:30 pm state championship game.
A Logan win over Philip Barbour would move the Lady Cats into semifinal Friday against either No. 3 North Marion (22-2) or No. 6 Keyser (17-7). Those two teams meet on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
First things first, however.
Logan must be able to take care of Philip Barbour first and not look ahead.
The Lady Cats have never won a state championship on the girls' side.
Logan's best finish was a Cinderella run in 2013 during the Shayna Gore area when the Lady Cats fell 58-34 to Parkersburg South in the Class AAA state title game.
This is, however, the first time in school history the Logan girls have made it to the state tournament in back-to-back years.
“We have to win our next one,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Every goal that we've set so far as a team we've met. Our first goal was the win a conference championship. That's something that our school has never done in girls' basketball. We tied and we were co-champions, so we accomplished that. Then the next goal was to win the section. It wasn't to get to a regional it was to win the section. We did that. The next goal was to win the regional and to get back and we've accomplished that. Our next goal is to win and get to the semifinals. It's not to win a title … yet.”
Wednesday's other first-round games have No. 8 Sissonville (11-13) squaring off with No. 1 Fairmont at 5:30 pm and No. 5 PikeView (16-7) taking on No. 4 Nitro (15-8) in the late game at 9 p.m.
The Philip Barbour Colts advanced with a 52-49 win over Robert C. Byrd in their regional game.
Braylyn Sparks led the Colts with 13 points.
This is Logan's fourth state tourney appearance under Gertz. Back in 2013, LHS was the Class AAA state runner-ups.
“I've been lucky in the 11 years that I've been here to have great kids that want to work every year,” Gertz said. “The first year I took over I was a tyrant. It was unbelievable what I put those girls through. I had a change of culture because Logan High School girls' basketball had sucked. It was nothing. The early years turned this around. Mike (Tothe) getting the girls' league going and pushing these girls to play basketball. These girls have played so much basketball and have looked forward to playing here. Tonight we had a sixth-grader that asked to go into the locker room after the game because she said she wanted to be a part of the program.”
Emma Elkins, a starter and one of Logan's four seniors, said the Lady Cats have worked hard all year to make it back to the state tournament.
“I think we need to go out with a bang,” Elkins said. “I think this team has really good chemistry. We have a good chance at making it really far if we play to the best of our ability and we play together. We've very competitive in practice. I've never been on a team like this before. We come out and we work every single day. We put our best foot forward every day and give it our all. We're going to keep pushing and we're going to keep working every single day until it's time to show everyone what we are made of.”
Senior guard Abbie Myers said she thinks Logan has a good shot at making it to the finals.
“It's a good feeling, just like it was last year,” Myers said. “I look forward to it and think we've got a good shot. This year we focused more on defense than offense. We have five players that can score, we've got shooters and we've got drivers. I do think that we can go further this year.”
Senior guard and leading scorer Peyton Ilderton said the defense has stepped up this season for Logan.
“It's awesome. We've been practicing since the summer and this has been our goal from the beginning,” Ilderton said. “To finally achieve that and with all the hard work that we've put in is rewarding. The defense has improved and our intensity has improved. That's definitely helped us cause turnovers and get a lot of easy layups. No matter what, we are going to go down there and compete and go for a state championship.”
Senior reserve guard Mika Dalton was a late-comer to the party as she joined the team late this season. Having lived the last eight years in Ohio, she moved back home to Logan. This is her first trip to the state tourney.
“This is a dream come true especially to do it with my childhood friends,” Dalton said. “Our hustle and hard work were the difference this year. We all really wanted this. I think we were determined. I think our chances at the state tournament are pretty good but we have to go and play. Everyone at the state tournament is good and that's why we have to go and play.”