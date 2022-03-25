The Scott High ace allowed just one hit over seven strong innings and Scott defeated Logan 7-1 in Danville on Thursday evening.
The Lady Wildcats downed the Lady Skyhawks, 8-6 in the JV nightcap game.
Halley fanned five hitters and surrendered the lone hit to leadoff hitter Taylor Noe who also stole a bag following the knock.
She was magnificent in controlling the strike zone by issuing no walks and allowing no earned runs in the contest.
Halley was opposed on the mound by Logan’s Harlee Quick who gave up 10 hits and 7 runs (6 earned) over six innings while striking out five Lady Hawks.
While Scott won their first six games of the young season, they came in losers of three of their last four. Logan (0-5) had lost their first four contests.
Scott (4-2) struck first.
In the first, Jaden Elkins drove home Hannah Price with a ground out to second base to put Scott up, 1-0.
Halley helped her own cause later in the inning when she tripled to right field and drove home Kayleigh Ellis and Dailan Adkins to put Scott up 3-0.
Then Hailey Capps drove in Halley to put Scott up 4-0.
In the second, Logan plated a run on a Scott infield error when Propst mashed a ground ball and Quick scored on the miscue.
In the fourth, Hannah Price doubled home Harper on a 2-1 count to put Scott up 5-1.
Logan could not find the cure for Halley’s offerings on this night.
Scott struck again in the fifth when Capps crossed the dish thanks to a double from Green. The Lady Hawks added one more when Elkins reached on an error to plate Ellis and Scott sealed the win, 7-1.
Natalie Green and Price paced Scott with multiple hits.
Scott mashed 10 hits and made 2 errors while Logan had one hit and one error.
In the JV nightcap game, Logan's Charlie Albright got the win on the bump going four innings while giving up 3 hits and 6 runs.
Alyssa Schultz threw for Scott and was saddled with the loss, allowing 2 hits and 5 runs over three innings.
Scott plays at Chapmanville on March 30 and Logan plays host to Man that same evening. With five runs in the fifth frame, Logan was led by RBI knocks from Makenna Ooten, Addison Brumfield and Madison Adams.