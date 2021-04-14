HAMLIN — It was a physical game from the first inbounds play.
Kiaura Henderson buried a foul shout and Natalie Fout netted a transition layup with just seconds left on the clock to seal a regular season-ending 63-55 win on Wednesday, April 7 for the Lincoln County girls’ basketball team.
After leading by double-digits in the first half, Logan clawed their way back into the game and was within one with 4:17 to go.
Lady Panthers’ coach Randy Adkins spoke about Peyton Ilderton and the 33 points she put in the net for Logan.
“She’s an incredibly good player and she can score in bunches,” he said.
“We played back on them because she has the ability to drive to the basket on you and you try to keep her out front. It really is our style defensively and it is what we practice. If you overextend with her (Ilderton) she’ll kill you like she did us in the second half.”
The first quarter belonged to LCHS’s Kenley Kveton, who didn’t miss and hit for 11 of her 13 points.
Lincoln County caught fire in the second frame and went on a 21-8 run led by five points each from Natalie Fout and Alee Albright.
Logan revved up their offensive motors in the third period and began to chip away at a 39-23 halftime deficit.
The frame began with a steal at mid-court for Logan. They went on to outscore Lincoln County 17-5 in the period that saw Ilderton bury seven points and Jill Tothe five — all off of foul shots.
Logan outscored LCHS 32-24 in the final quarter but it wouldn’t be enough for the Lady Wildcats to overcome the first half deficit.
Lady Panther Natalie Fout saved her best for last — pouring in eight of her team high 16 in the final frame. Fout scored her 1,000th career point last week.
Fout buried three treys in the game and Ilderton two.
Adkins was touched-up for a technical foul in the second quarter — just his second in a 24-year prep coaching career.
Adkins said that he felt his team could build on the win over Logan.
“When we play hard and we have to fight and scrap for a win like we did tonight going after loose balls and really playing tough, we can be hard to beat,” he concluded. “We can play with other good teams.”
Abbie Myers added six points for Logan. Emma Elkins had three and Natalie Blankenship and Raegan Quick had two apiece.
The loss closed out the regular season for Logan, ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AAA.
Lincoln County, a sectional rival, is 10-4. The Lady Panthers were able to avenge a 53-40 loss at Logan earlier in the season.
The Lady Cats now head into the post-season as the top seed in their Class AAA sectional.
Logan gets a first round bye and are slated to host the winner of the Lincoln County/Scott game on Wednesday, April 14 in one of the two semifinals.
Lincoln County was heavily favored to beat Scott (2-12) in Monday’s sectional play-in game. LCHS is the No. 4 seed and ranked ninth in the state. Scott is the fifth seed.
The other semifinal pits No. 2 seed Wayne (11-2) against No. 3 Huntington St. Joe (10-2). Wayne started off the season 11-0 but dropped its last two games to Nitro and county rival Tolsia. Wayne is ranked fifth in the state rankings, while St. Joe is third.
The two semifinal winners are slated to play each other on Friday, April 16 at the higher seeded team’s gym. Both teams will then advance to the regional tournament.
Logan Banner Sports Editor Paul Adkins contributed to this report