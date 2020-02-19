LOGAN — Mingo Central made it a sweep over the Logan High School girls basketball team with Monday’s 50-48 win over the Lady Cats at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan dropped to 8-13 overall and 4-9 in the Cardinal Conference with the loss. Mingo Central improved to 16-6, 8-5. The loss spoiled a big night by Logan’s Peyton Ilderton, who poured in 24 points. She was 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
Emma Elkins had 10 points, Jill Blankenship seven, Raegan Quick four and Jill Tothe three.
Mingo Central, which beat Logan by 63-54 earlier in the season at home, had a balanced attack as Mayliyah Martin’s 13 points on Monday.
Ziah Rhodes tallied 12 and Jenna Wagner 10. Scarlett Thomason had eight and Madisyn Curry seven.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and still knotted 15-all at halftime. Logan led 27-24 at halftime. The Miners then outscored the Lady Cats 26-21 in the fourth.
Logan is slated to close out the regular season with Wednesday night’s game at Independence.
PIKE CENTRAL, KY. 62, LOGAN 61: The Logan girls only dressed eight players for Saturday’s game at Pike Central, Kentucky, and was without head coach Kevin Gertz, but the Lady Cats still made a game of it before losing 62-61 to the Lady Hawks at the Pike Central High School gym at Buckleys Creek, Kentucky.
Jill Tothe drilled eight big 3-pointers in the game to account for her 24 points on the afternoon. Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 32-point outburst. Just four Lady Cats broke into the score book as Natalie Blankenship had four and Raegan Quick one point.
Kelsi Brinager also had a huge game for Pike Central as she poured in 30 points. Bailey Birchfield also had 13 points for the Lady Hawks.
Pike Central led 20-15 after one quarter, 37-33 at the half. It was 47-all after three. Gertz missed the game as he was hospitalized and feeling ill. He also missed Monday’s game.
WINFIELD 77, LOGAN 48: Class AA No. 2-ranked Winfield rolled to a 77-48 win over Logan on Thursday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Peyton Ilderton had a big game for Logan, pouring in 27 points on the night and making 10 of 11 of her free throw attempts.
Jill Tothe also broke into double digits with 10 points. Natalie Blankenship had seven points and Emma Elkins and Raegan Quick had two each.
Z.Z. Russell netted a game-high 32 points to lead Winfield. Emily Hudson had 12, Kennedy Dean 11 and Lauren Hudson 10.
The Generals led 24-9 after one quarter and held a commanding 50-19 lead at halftime. Winfield led 65-35 after three.