LOGAN — The 2021-22 high school basketball season has not even tipped off yet but the Logan girls are already off to a good start.
In the polls.
The Lady Cats are ranked fourth in the state in the Class AAA AP Preseason media poll.
The Logan girls, coached by Kevin Gertz, finished 12-4 during the abbreviated and delayed 2021 season, advancing all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals before bowing 52-33 to undefeated Fairmont Senior. The Lady Cats opened state tourney play with a convincing 61-30 win over PikeView.
Logan is the defending Class AAA sectional champs with wins last year over Lincoln County (47-38) and Huntington St. Joe (51-43). The Lady Cats then went on to defeat Winfield (61-39) in the regional co-final to make it to Charleston.
With seven returning players back from last year’s team, including senior Peyton Ilderton, a Class AAA First-Team All-State pick, Logan has the potential to make it back to state.
Fairmont Senior is first in the Class AAA poll. The Polar Bears received eight of the 10 first-place votes.
Nitro was second and garnered the other two votes.
North Marion was third, Wayne fifth, PikeView sixth, Winfield seventh, Lincoln County eighth, Hamphire ninth and Midland Trail 10th.
Logan, Nitro, Wayne and Winfield are all members of the Cardinal Conference.
The Lady Cats are slated to open the regular season on Dec. 7 at Herbert Hoover. Logan then plays PikeView on Dec. 10 in a battle of top 10 teams in Logan’s Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase.
Huntington is ranked first in the Class AAAA preseason poll, grabbing nine out of the 10 first-place votes. Cabell Midland is second, GW third, Morgantown fourth and Wheeling Park fifth.
Wyoming East is first in the Class AA poll with nine out of 10 first-place votes. Parkersburg Catholic is second, Frankfort and Williamstown are tied for third and Petersburg is fifth. Mingo Central was eighth.
Tug Valley is ranked No. 1 in the Class A poll. The Lady Panthers grabbed four out of the 10 first-place votes. Cameron is second and Tucker County third.
