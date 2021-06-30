LOGAN – Taylor Noe is only a freshman.
But the Logan High School infielder put up some big numbers this season in her first varsity campaign.
For her efforts, Noe was voted Class AA Second-Team All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Noe hit a hefty .479 this season for the Lady Cats, with eight RBIs, eight doubles and five triples. She was 34 for 71 at the plate this spring for Logan and scored 19 runs. She struck out only eight times all season.
Noe had some big games this season, going 4 for 5 with one RBI against Wayne. She also had three hits each in games against Sissonville, Winfield and Belfry, Ky.
“She played four different positions defensively and even caught,” Logan coach Jason Davis said. “Her versatility makes her very valuable. She also had a .894 fielding percentage.”
Chapmanville's Sierra Cook and Ashleigh Mahon were also named Honorable Mention All-State.
The three were the only Logan County players to get All-State honors.
Both the Lady Cats and Lady Tigers struggled to sub .500 seasons this year.
Chapmanville suffered through a rare losing season as the Lady Tigers closed out at 9-15. CRHS went 2-2 in the sectional tourney, eventually falling 3-2 to Scott.
Chapmanville had beat Logan twice in the sectionals by 8-3 and 3-2 scores and also lost another game to Scott, 1-0.
Logan finished 8-17 on the season, also going 2-2 in sectional play.
--
Class AA All-State Softball Team
First Team
P – Madison Legg, Sissonville, jr.
P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln, so.
P – Delaney Buckland, Independence, so.
P – Maci Boggess, Winfield, so.
IF – Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser, jr.
IF – Kennedy Dean, Winfield, jr.
IF – Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring, jr.
IF – Sara Simon, Philip Barbour, jr.
IF – Madison Angus, Weir, jr.
OF – Cortney Fizer, Herbert Hoover, sr.
OF – Hannah Ferris, Lincoln, sr.
C – Sarah Brown, Oak Glen, so.
C – Kaylen Parks, Independence, sr. (captain)
C – Emma Kyle, Liberty Harrison, jr.
UTIL – Lena Elkins, Nitro, jr.
UTIL – Maddie McKay, Oak Glen, jr.
UTIL – Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover, jr.
UTIL – Bella Savilla, Nitro, sr.
Second Team
P – Paige Maynard, Shady Spring, jr.
P – Tatum Halley, Scott, so.
P – Fran Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd, jr.
P – Charity Wolfe, Keyser, so.
IF – Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover, so. (captain)
IF – Tayah Fetty, Point Pleasant, jr.
IF – Aly Soblit, Sissonville, sr.
IF – Mallory Rosnick, Weir, jr.
IF – Mikayla Shepherd, Fairmont Senior, jr.
IF – Taylor Noe, Logan, fr.
OF – Katie Gaughan, Roane County, sr.
OF – Destiny Blankenship, Independence, sr.
C – Lilly Grady, Poca, fr.
C – Aubrey Collins, Grafton, sr.
UTIL – Allie Mace, Roane County, sr.
UTIL – Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East, jr.
UTIL – Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen, so.
UTIL – Frederique Maloley, Grafton, jr.
Class AA Honorable Mention
Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Carlie DelSignore, Keyser; Kerigan Moore, Nitro; Alyssa Lilly, Shady Spring; Gabby Smith, Nicholas County; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Makayla Zoellers, Oak Glen; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant; Sierra Cook, Chapmanville; Oliva Munoz, Oak Glen; Jayden Elkins, Scott; Kenzie Hale, Winfield; Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville; Blair Nazum, East Fairmont; Kendall Martin, Independence; Paige Laxton, Wyoming East; Marie Perdew; Frankfort; Kaitlynn Stone, Elkins; Sophia Aperfine, Weir; Faith Gaylor, Winfield; Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover; Emma Meade, Sissonville; Grace Richardson, Bluefield.