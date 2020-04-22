The 2020 season was supposed to be a special one for the Logan High School softball team and its two seniors Haley Maynard and Sarah Noe.
Logan was coming off a 9-20 season from a year ago and was hoping to turn the corner.
However, the season was shut down in mid-March before it even started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Logan second-year coach Jason Davis said he’s very pessimistic that there will not be an abbreviated season of any kind this year, and added that summer travel ball could also be in jeopardy.
“It’s looking really bleak,” Davis said. “They haven’t officially called things off yet so who knows? I don’t see how it’s going to happen. You have to have 14 practices in unless they waive that rule. I understand all of this due to health concerns.”
The Lady Cats were eventually ousted last year 6-3 by Man in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Lincoln County.
Logan was 2-2 in sectional play, opening up with a 15-3 win over Mingo Central, then falling 3-0 to Chapmanville before taking a 6-5 win in 9 innings over Scott.
Logan was originally slated to host the sectional tournament this year but had asked Man to host instead and they agreed.
The Lady Cats hasn’t had a winning season since 2015 when Logan went 19-12. Logan then finished with .500 seasons the next two years with 17-17 mark in 2016 and 15-15 record in 2017 in former coach Randy Robinette’s final season as the head coach at LHS.
Preseason practices were under way in March before things got closed down.
“We have 18 girls and we were getting ready for the season,” Davis said.
Maynard was expected to see action at first base this spring with Noe playing at second base. Noe split time at second and shortstop last year.
“Sarah was battling back from nagging injuries that she had and she was ready for the season to start,” Davis said. “We moved Sarah from short to second base midway through the season last year and that’s where she prefers to play anyway. Haley worked very hard in the off-season and was looking good in practice in the preseason. She’s a two-year starter and also played some her freshman year.”
Davis said his team had field condition issues as well in the preseason.
“Our field was very soft and spongy and we were not able to go out on the infield much in March,” he said. “It was tough for us to get outside. We were ready to go this season and literally the day that this came to pass on March 13, we were scheduled to travel to Huntington the next day and scrimmage them, Tug Valley and Cabell Midland. Of course, what happened and we were told not to go.”
Logan had back junior pitcher Emma Vinson back this spring and was looking for a big season.
“She had worked hard and was ready to pitch,” Davis said.
The Lady Cats also had sophomore Chloe Bryant returning within the pitcher’s circle.
Raegan Quick, a junior, was back as Logan’s starting catcher.
Over at shortstop, Logan was expected to have Ashlyn Conley be the starter. She had the nod at second base last year.
Down at third base, sophomore Emma Elkins was set to have the starting nod.
In the outfield, junior Abby Baisden was expected to start. Also back was junior Ashton Conn.
Three incoming freshman — McKenna Ooten, Jayden Miller and Riley Conn — also figured into the Lady Cats’ plans.
Alyssa Goff was also expected to see some playing time as well as Alara Messer.
“She was looking good in practice and was definitely going to contribute to the team this year,” Davis said of Goff.
Davis, who is also a longtime Logan High School football assistant coach, said everything is still up in the air for the summer and fall.
“The next big sport ready to get amped up is football,” he said. “We’ve not been able to get into the weight room either.”
Athletes have been asked to work out at home but some may not be blessed to have weight equipment.
“Agreed,” Davis said. “We’re not even allowed to meet with them.”
Logan High School could also have another looming headache.
The football bleachers and locker room were demolished back in early March due to structural problems. And now, with construction delays due to the pandemic, it’s not clear right now if that project would be able to be done in time for the 2020 football season in August if everything starts on time.
“They tore down the bleachers and the weight room at the beginning of March,” Davis said. “They moved most of the weight equipment from there and made us a little temporary weight room in the high school where the student center is. We had kids coming in there but then the facilities were closed.”
Davis said he hopes the seniors can have some kind of graduation, but that’s even in question.
“Everything is crazy now,” he said. “We are still holding out hope that we will have a graduation of some kind some how.”
This year was also the first year the state softball tournament was to be held at the turfed Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
The tourney had previously been played at Vienna’s Jackson Memorial Park from 2003-19.
Next week, a look at both the Man High School softball and baseball teams.