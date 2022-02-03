Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE -- The rematch didn't live up to the original.

The Logan High School girls' basketball team rolled to a 72-28 win over county rival Chapmanville Regional on Wednesday at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.

Just last week, the Lady Cats had to rally back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Chapmanville, 51-50, at CRHS.

The Class AAA No. 4-ranked Lady Cats, 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Cardinal Conference, put the game away early.

Logan led 26-5 after one quarter and held a commanding 48-10 lead at the half. The Lady Cats held CRHS to two points in the third quarter and led 63-12 after three.

Chapmanville dropped to 8-9, 2-6 with the loss.

Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 19-point effort. Freshman Halle Crouse tallied 15 points and sank four 3-pointers. Abbie Myers also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points.

Natalie Blankenship and Emma Elkins netted five points each. Bam Mosby had four and Autumn Adkins and Payton Butcher netted three each.

Allyson Meade and Addyson Amick had two apiece. Mika Dalton and Camryn Harvey had one point each.

Laken Parks led the Class AA No. 10-ranked Lady Tigers with seven points. Chloe Thompson had six, Haley Fleming four and Daizi Farley and Brooke Christian had three each.

Claire Dingess and Aayla Browning had two each. Makayla Parsons chipped in with one point.

LOGAN 68, SISSONVILLE 34: Logan doubled up on Sissonville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, scoring a 68-34 win over the Indians at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.

Halle Crouse led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Peyton Ilderton had 12 and Abbie Myers nine.

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com

