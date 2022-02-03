Lady Cats hammer Lady Tigers, 72-28, in rematch By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Feb 3, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 9 Buy Now Logan's Abbie Myers goes for a loose ball. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Abbie Myers goes up for two points in the Lady Cats' 72-28 win over the Lady Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Logan. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Chapmanville's Claire Dingess shoots a one-handed shot inside the paint. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Mika Dalton and Chapmanville's Haley Fleming and Daizi Farley battle for a loose ball in the Lady Cats' 72-28 win over the Lady Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Logan. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Addyson Amick and Chapmanville's Haley Fleming fight for a loose ball. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Natalie Blankenship flies into the paint for a shot. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Natalie Blankenship drives with the ball in the Lady Cats' 72-28 win over the Lady Tigers on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Logan. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Payton Butcher scores two points in the lane. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Buy Now Logan's Peyton Ilderton (20) takes the ball down court as Chapmanville's Brooke Christian (23) gives chase. BOOTHE DAVIS | For HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE -- The rematch didn't live up to the original.The Logan High School girls' basketball team rolled to a 72-28 win over county rival Chapmanville Regional on Wednesday at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.Just last week, the Lady Cats had to rally back from a 12-point fourth quarter deficit to beat Chapmanville, 51-50, at CRHS.The Class AAA No. 4-ranked Lady Cats, 15-2 overall and 8-1 in the Cardinal Conference, put the game away early.Logan led 26-5 after one quarter and held a commanding 48-10 lead at the half. The Lady Cats held CRHS to two points in the third quarter and led 63-12 after three.Chapmanville dropped to 8-9, 2-6 with the loss.Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 19-point effort. Freshman Halle Crouse tallied 15 points and sank four 3-pointers. Abbie Myers also broke into double digits in scoring with 12 points. Natalie Blankenship and Emma Elkins netted five points each. Bam Mosby had four and Autumn Adkins and Payton Butcher netted three each.Allyson Meade and Addyson Amick had two apiece. Mika Dalton and Camryn Harvey had one point each.Laken Parks led the Class AA No. 10-ranked Lady Tigers with seven points. Chloe Thompson had six, Haley Fleming four and Daizi Farley and Brooke Christian had three each.Claire Dingess and Aayla Browning had two each. Makayla Parsons chipped in with one point.LOGAN 68, SISSONVILLE 34: Logan doubled up on Sissonville on Tuesday, Feb. 1, scoring a 68-34 win over the Indians at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.Halle Crouse led the Lady Cats with 12 points. Peyton Ilderton had 12 and Abbie Myers nine. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Cats Halle Crouse Sport Basketball Abbie Myers Peyton Ilderton Rematch Point padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView