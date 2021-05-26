LOGAN — The homestanding Logan High School softball team held off rival Chapmanville Regional in a 4-3 win on Monday night at Logan’s Bea Orr Field.
Chapmanville (6-11) outhit Logan 9-4 but several costly errors ended up being the difference.
Logan improved to 6-14 on the season with the win. The Lady Cats were coming off a 6-3 loss at Sherman on Friday.
Emma Vinson was the starting and winning pitcher for the Lady Cats. She was relieved by Harlee Quick and Chloe Bryant, who was credited with the save.
Emma Elkins had a double and an RBI for Logan. Ashton Conn singled and drove in a run. Taylor Noe doubled and Bryant had a single.
Sierra Cook went 3-for-4 with a double and a pair of singles to lead the Chapmanville offensive attack.
Emma Muncy, Erica Sigmond and Ashleigh Mahon all doubled. Erin Adkins had two singles, while Sidnee Varney had one single.
Cook went the distance within the circle for the Lady Tigers, striking out 10 and walking one in six innings of work.
Chapmanville scored one run in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Logan scored two in the third and two in the fourth to go on top 4-1. The Lady Tigers rallied, plating a run in the fifth and another in the seventh but fell short.
CRHS was slated to play at Herbert Hoover on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers play at Wayne on Wednesday, travel to Sissonville on Thursday and host Logan and Tug Valley in a Friday doubleheader.
Logan was scheduled to host Tug Valley on Tuesday and travel to Man on Thursday.
Chapmanville is set to host next week’s Class AA sectional tourney beginning on Tuesday, June 1.
Scott (10-5) is the No. 1 seed and tourney favorite. Logan is the second seed and Chapmanville third. Wayne (1-11) and Mingo Central, which have struggled all season, are the bottom two seeds.
WINFIELD 5, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Kennedy Dean slammed a home run and led homestanding Winfield past the Chapmanville Region softball team, 5-1, on Saturday at Winfield.
Ashleigh Mahon, Erica Sigmond, Mattie Williams and Claire Dingess all singled for the Lady Tigers.
Sierra Cook pitched for Chapmanville and took the loss.
CHAPMANVILLE 7, WYOMING EAST 0: Ashleigh Mahon hit a home run and went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Chapmanville to a 7-0 win at Wyoming East on Friday night.
Sierra Cook went 2-for-4 at the plate and was the game-winning pitcher as she hurled a one-hit shutout. Cook struck out 11 batters and walked one over seven innings.
Erica Sigmond was also 2-for-4 for CRHS.
Mattie Williams and Baylee Belcher each rapped out a double. Erin Adkins singled.
CABELL MIDLAND 10, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Class AAA Cabell Midland rolled to a 10-0 win at Chapmanville on Thursday.
Ashleigh Mahon, Joselyn Arthur, Mattie Williams and Baylee Belcher had singles for the Lady Tigers.
Sierra Cook pitched for Chapmanville and took the loss.
NITRO 9, CHAPMANVILLE 1: Chapmanville dropped its second straight game coming off quarantine with Wednesday’s 9-1 defeat at Nitro.
Mattie Williams hit a solo home run for the Lady Tigers to account for Chapmanville’s only run of the game.
Erin Adkins and Baylee Belcher both singled.
LINCOLN COUNTY 8, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Chapmanville lost 8-0 at Lincoln County on Tuesday, May 18, playing their first game in 14 days after a covid quarantine.
Josie Bird and Haleigh Adkins hit home runs for Lincoln County. It was Bird’s 11th of the season and the third for Adkins.
Ashleigh Mahon was 2-for-3 and Erin Adkins, coming off an injury from early in the season, was 2-for-2.
LOGAN 15, WAYNE 4: Logan rolled to a 15-4 win at Wayne on Tuesday, May 18.
Emma Elkins hit a home run for the Lady Cats.
No further details were available on the game.
Logan had lost 6-3 at Nitro the day before on May 17.