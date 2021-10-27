LOGAN – A two-day home showcase highlights the recently released 2021-22 Logan High School girls' basketball schedule.
After opening up the season on Dec. 7 at Herbert Hoover, Logan is then slated to host the Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase, Dec 10-11 at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
The host Lady Cats are slated to play PikeView on Dec. 10 in a rematch of the 2021 Class AAA state tournament game which was won by Logan, 61-30.
Logan then takes on Lincoln on Dec. 11 on the final day of the tournament.
Six games are slated to be played on the last day including: PikeView vs. Lincoln County; Musselman vs. George Washington; Huntington St. Joe vs. Parkersburg; Parkersburg South vs. Cabell Midland; and Wyoming East vs. Parkersburg South.
Also on Dec. 11, Logan Middle School's girls are slated to take on an undetermined opponent and Spring Valley is set to square off with Musselman.
The Logan girls, coached by Kevin Gertz, finished 12-4 last season, advancing all the way to the Class AAA state semifinals before bowing 52-33 to undefeated Fairmont Senior.
The upcoming schedule is a tough one for the Lady Cats.
Logan is set to have non-conference games this season against Westside, Oak Hill, Ripley, Wyoming East and Lincoln County.
Cardinal Conference match-ups this season are against Chapmanville, Scott, Wayne, Poca, Nitro, Winfield, Sissonville and Herbert Hoover.
The Lady Cats are led by senior Peyton Ilderton, who was a First-Team All-State pick last season. She was also a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick. Ilderton averaged better than 20 points a game last season.
Logan also returns senior Abbie Myers, a Second-Team All-Conference pick from a year ago, and Natalie Blankenship, an Honorable Mention selection.
Emma Elkins, Autumn Adkins, Alyssa Goff, Harlee Quick and others are also coming back.
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule:
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Dec. 10: PikeView (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 11: Lincoln (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), 6:05 p.m.
Dec. 13: at Westside, 7 p.m.
Dec. 16: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, 7 p.m.
Dec. 23: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Dec. 28: at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 30: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: *Winfield, 3 p.m.
Jan. 24: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Ripley, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: Westside, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game