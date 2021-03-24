LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team has lost four games due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said one of his players has tested positive for the virus.
The Lady Cats’ game at Wayne on Saturday was canceled as well as Monday’s scheduled home game against county rival Chapmanville Regional.
Two more games will also be canceled during the 10-day pause, including Wednesday’s game at Sissonville and Saturday’s home game against Wayne, which was to be the second meeting between the two teams in a span of seven days.
Logan is next allowed to play on March 29 at Sissonville, Gertz said. LHS then plays host to Poca on March 31 before going to Huntington St. Joe on April 3.
“The Lady Wildcats will be in quarantine for the next 10 days,” Gertz said on his Facebook page. “Hopefully we will come through this healthy in time to make a run in the tournament. Prayers for our team will be appreciated. Will let everyone know when we are back in action.”
Logan is having a good season as the Lady Cats currently sport a 6-1 overall record and 3-1 mark in the Cardinal Conference.
The lone loss was a 44-43 setback at home to Nitro on March 17.