LOGAN — Taylor Noe has put together a fine freshman season.
Noe, Logan High School softball’s second baseman, is hitting .479 this season with team highs in hits (34), singles (21), doubles (8) and triples (5). Noe also has a .732 slugging percentage and eight RBIs. She has also scored a team-best 19 runs.
Noe has struck out just eight times all season and also has a team-best 12 stolen bases.
Logan (6-15), the No. 2 seed in this week’s double-elimination Class AA Region 4 Section 2 softball tournament, was scheduled to open post-season play on Tuesday night with a matchup against No. 3 seed and host Chapmanville (7-13).
Scott (13-5) has the top seed and first-round bye.
No. 5 seed Mingo Central was set to face off with No. 4 Wayne in Tuesday’s other game.
The tourney is set to conclude on Monday, June 7 with the sectional finals. All games are at Chapmanville’s Ronnie “Mule” Ooten Field.
