LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ soccer team is off to a hot start to the 2021 season.
The Lady Cats (3-0) have outscored their opponents 32-0 in a trio of wins.
Back on Aug. 26, Logan scored its first-ever victory over Scott in a 2 to nil road win in Madison.
The Lady Cats then followed that up with identical 15 to nil wins over Sherman on Aug. 31 at home and Sept. 2 at Ravenswood.
Logan goalie Madison Haugen has been the goalie for the Lady Cats in all three shutout wins.
Peyton Ilderton scored both goals in the win over Scott. She has 11 goals total on the season.
Madison Mullins and Addyson Amick each had assists.
In the win over Sherman Ilderton booted in four goals to lead Logan. Natalie Blankenship and Amick each scored two goals.
Mullins, Allie Burton, Emma Elkins, Haugen, Brooklyn White, Cora Harvey and Hallie Crouse each had one goal.
Mullins had three assists, while Brenna Buskirk and Crouse had two. Ilderton, Burton, Elkins, Blankenship, Harvey and Amick each had one assist.
Ilderton led the way in the win over Ravenswood as she kicked in five goals.
Mullins, Blankenship, Amick and Crouse each had two goals. White and Jayden Long both had one goal.
Blankenship, Mullins and Ilderton each had two assists.
Amick, Burton, Kendra Ooten, Long, Rosie Gillette, Elkins, Buskirk, Couse and Haugen all had one assist.
Logan was slated to return to action with a Tuesday, Sept. 7 game at Pikeview. The Lady Cats host Mingo Central on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., then host Cross Lanes Christian on Sept. 14 before playing at Mingo Central on Sept. 16.
The Logan boys’ soccer team is off to an 0-4 start to the season.
The Wildcats lost 9-0 at home to Winfield on Saturday, Sept. 4 in its most recent action.
Logan was scheduled to play at Pikeview on Tuesday. Logan hosts Tug Valley on Sept. 11 and plays at Lincoln County on Sept. 6.
The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team was slated to host Mingo Central on Sept. 7 in its season opener. The Tigers play at Riverside on Sept. 11 at 10 am, play at Tug Valley on Sept. 14 and host Poca on Sept. 18.
VOLLEYBALL
The Chapmanville volleyball team secured the county championship by topping both Logan and Man on Sept. 2 at Logan in a tri-match.
CRHS beat Man and Logan by identical 2-1 scores.
Chapmanville (4-4) was slated to play at Van on Sept. 7.
The Lady Tigers host Poca on Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The Logan volleyball team dropped to 0-10 on the season with the losses to Man and Chapmanville.
The Lady Cats play at Mingo Central on Sept. 9 in a tri-match against the Miners and Tug Valley.
Logan hosts Mingo Central on Sept. 13 and plays at Lincoln County on Sept. 14.
Man was slated to host Tolsia on Sept. 7 and play and River View on Sept. 14.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Soccer Schedule (3-0):
Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0
Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0
Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0
Sept. 7: at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8: Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, 8 p.m.
Sept. 21: at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28: Scott, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: Pikeview, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: Midland Trail, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13: Winfield, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16: Poca, noon