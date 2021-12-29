The Logan High School girls' basketball team is the real deal.
There's no question about that.
The Class AAA No. 3-ranked Lady Cats overcame a 20-point first half deficit on Tuesday, Dec. 28 and rallied to defeat Ripley, 72-66 on the road at Ripley High School.
Logan remained undefeated on the season with the win and improved to 8-0 on the season. The Lady Cats were a Class AAA state semifinalist a year ago and are hoping to challenge for the state title.
Peyton Ilderton had another big game for Logan as she poured in a game-high 33 points. Ilderton, a senior All-State guard, canned a pair of 3-pointers and was a perfect 13 of 13 from the free throw line.
As a team, Logan was an impressive 22 of 23 from the free throw line for a red hot 95.6 percent. Ripley was 9 of 15 for 60 percent.
Logan trailed the Vikings 18-11 after the first quarter and were down 38-26 at the half.
The Lady Cats outscored Ripley 22-17 after three quarters and trailed 55-48.
Logan then dominated the Vikings in the fourth quarter, outscoring Ripley 24-11.
Abbie Myers also reached double figures in scoring for the Lady Cats as she tossed in 16 points.
Natalie Blankenship added nine points for Logan. Emma Elkins had eight and made all four of her free throws.
Bam Mosby chipped in with four points and Halle Crouse had two.
Ripley got 18 points each from Sophie Nichols and McKennan Hall. Kyanah Baldwin also reached double figures with 14 points.
Logan is scheduled to return to action with Thursday's game at home against Wyoming East. LHS then plays three straight away games at Lincoln County on Jan. 3, at Scott on Jan. 6 and at Wyoming East on Jan. 13 before returning home to Willie Akers Arena on Jan. 19 to face off with Class AAA No. 5-ranked and sectional foe Wayne.
–
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (8-0, 3-0):
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, W 52-34
Dec. 10: PikeView (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 56-38
Dec. 11: Lincoln (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 54-30
Dec. 13: at Westside, W 56-36
Dec. 16: *at Poca, W 73-18
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, W 68-37
Dec. 23: *Scott, W 72-36
Dec. 28: at Ripley, W 72-66
Dec. 30: Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
Jan. 6: *at Scott, 7 p.m.
Jan. 13: at Wyoming East, 7 p.m.
Jan. 19: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Jan. 22: *Winfield, 3 p.m.
Jan. 24: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, 3 p.m.
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5: Ripley, 3 p.m.
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Feb. 10: Westside, 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game