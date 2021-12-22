Lady Cats remain undefeated after routing Oak Hill By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team remained undefeated on the season with Monday night’s 68-37 rout over Oak Hill at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.Logan improved to 6-0 on the season with the win while Oak Hill fell to 4-3.Peyton Ilderton poured in 30 points to lead Logan. Natalie Blankenship also reached double digits in scoring with 14 points.Autumn Adkins tallied seven points for the Lady Cats. Abbie Myers had five, Emma Elkins four and Addy Amick and Halle Crouse netted three each. Bam Mosby chipped in with two points.Oak Hill was led by Samiah Lynch who scored 13 points.Logan, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA, raced out to a 20-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Lady Cats led 33-11 at the half and 57-19 after three.Logan is scheduled to return to action with Thursday night’s home game against Scott. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.The Lady Cats then play at Ripley on Dec. 28 and host Wyoming East on Dec. 30. LOGAN 73, POCA 18: The Logan High School girls’ basketball team overwhelmed Poca on Thursday night on the road as the Lady Cats destroyed the Dots, 73-18, at Poca.Logan improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal Conference with the win.Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 20-point effort. Halle Crouse and Natalie Blankenship both reached double digits in scoring with 11 and 10 points respectively.A total of 12 Lady Cats reached the scorebooks.Bam Mosby pitched in eight points, while Rylee Conn had six, Addy Amick five and Emma Elkins four.Abbie Myers, Bobbi Bradshaw, Autumn Adkins and Payton Butcher had two points each. Darea Capua had one point.Katie Farley netted 10 points to lead Poca (0-3).Logan led 18-2 after one quarter, 44-6 at the half and 66-6 after three as the Dots were held scoreless in the third quarter. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView