LOGAN — Since Belfry, Kentucky, ended up cancelling its game at Logan on Monday the Lady Cats had to scramble to find a new opponent.
They didn’t have to look far as Logan stayed in the county and gave Man a call.
Logan ended up beating the Lady Billies, 62-26, at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena, improving to 5-5 on the season.
It’s the second of three meetings this season between the two rivals.
The two teams had met on Dec. 6 in the season opener with Logan winning 66-28, also at home. The third game is slated for Feb. 6 at Man.
The Lady Billies, led by first-year coach Orlando Washington, dropped to 0-8 on the roundball campaign.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 24 points. Jill Tothe had 10 points and Autumn Adkins had eight.
Raegan Quick tossed in seven, Emma Elkins five, Brenna Buskirk four and Alyssa Goff and Rylee Conn each had two points.
Adkins and Tothe each hit a pair of 3-pointers for Logan.
Macie Cline had 10 points to lead Man.
Kami Anderson had five points and four steals, while Caleigh Brown had five points and four rebounds.
Olivia Ramsey had four points and six rebounds. Jenni Mitchell had two points and six rebounds. Karissa Anderson had eight rebounds and two steals.
Logan led Man 20-7 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Cats led 37-14 at the half.
Logan is slated to return to the hardwood on Thursday at Nitro in a 7 p.m. tip. LHS then travels to Poca on Jan. 20 and hosts Chapmanville on Jan. 23.
Logan hosts Liberty Raleigh on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. in a new game only recently added to the schedule.
Man was scheduled to host Lincoln County on Tuesday night. The Lady Billies play at Tug Valley on Thursday and host Mingo Central on Saturday night.
LOGAN 53, SISSONVILLE 34: Behind a 26-point effort from All-State guard Peyton Ilderton, the Logan High School girls basketball team won 53-34 over Sissonville on Thursday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan improved to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in the Cardinal Conference with the win.
Jill Tothe hit three 3-pointers and also broke into double digits in scoring with 11 points.
Alyssa Goff and Raegan Quick each pitched in six points, while Natalie Blankenship had four.
Alexis Bailey and Sydney Farmer pumped in 11 and 10 points respectively for Sissonville.
Logan led 13-4 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Lady Cats led 25-13 at the half and 38-30 after three.