LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team raced out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter on county rival Man on Friday night in the Lady Cats’ season opener, and eventually rolled to a 66-28 win over the Lady Billies at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan (1-0) held Man to only a single point in the second quarter and led 36-6 at halftime. The lead was 57-19 after three.
Peyton Ilderton poured in 24 points to lead Logan’s offense. Jill Tothe hit a pair of 3s and scored 14 points for the game, while Autumn Adkins also drained two treys and broke into double digits with 10 points.
Emma Elkins had six and Rylee Conn four. Natalie Blankenship, Alexis Dingess and Alyssa Goff had two each. Brennan Buskirk and Raegan Quick had oine apiece.
Man, coached by first-year mentor Orlando Washington, was led by Olivia Ramsey’s 13 points. Karrissa Anderson had seven, while Cayleigh Brown and Kami Anderson had three apiece. Tori Honaker had one point.
“We played very well,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “Our defensive intensity was excellent. I was very pleased with our effort all night long. I love this team and how they work and care about each other. I was also proud how everyone scored.”
HERBERT HOOVER 45, LOGAN 34: Herbert Hoover dropped Logan to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Cardinal Conference with Monday’s 45-34 win over the Lady Cats on Monday night at Falling Rock.
Emma Elkins led Logan with 12 points. Jill Tothe had nine points and Peyton Ilderton was held to seven. Autumn Adkins had three and Raegan Quick chipped in with two points. Allison Dunbar and Caroline Woody had 14 points points each. Taylor Ray had 11 points.
“We got out scrapped big time,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “We were very timid going after the ball as a whole. Our shooting was not good most of the night. But it’s very early and we will have our ups and downs. We will grown and learn from this. I’m still very excited about our future and the remaining of this season.”
Logan plays at Wayne on Thursday at 7 p.m.
WESTSIDE 63, MAN 35: The Man High School girls’ basketball team lost 63-35 to Westside on Tuesday, Dec. 3 in its season opener at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.
Kayle Brown and Macie Cline tossed in 11 points each for Man.
Hanna Toler led Westside’s balanced attack with 14 points. Riana Kenneda had 13, Makayla Morgan 10 and Lauren Thomas eight points. Thomas also had eight rebounds.
Out of Westside’s 14 players, 11 reached the scorebooks.
WILDCAT CLASSIC: The field is set for the first-annual Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase on Jan. 3-4 at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.
It’s the newly-formed home tournament for the LHS girls’ basketball team.
A total of nine games are scheduled over two days.
Action begins on Friday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. as Madison Middle School takes on the Logan Middle School girls.
Then at 7:30 p.m., Chapmanville Regional High School’s girls play Summers County.
The 9 p.m. nightcap has host Logan taking on Scott.
The showcase then concludes on Saturday, Jan. 4 with six games.
At noon, Lincoln County faces off with Independence. Then in Game 2 at 1:30 p.m., Chapmanville Regional battles with Martin County, Ky. Game 3 at 3 p.m. has Tug Valley squaring off with Summers County.
The 4:30 p.m. game pits East Fairmont against Mingo Central. Then at 6 p.m., Wayne plays North Marion. The nightcap and finale at 7:30 p.m. has host Logan taking on Class AAA George Washington.