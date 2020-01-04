LOGAN -- After rolling to a season opening win over Man and then dropping their next four games the Logan High School girls' basketball team was in dire need of getting back into the win column.
The Lady Cats did just that on Friday night, ripping sectional rival Scott, 70-36, on the first night of the Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan improved to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Cardinal Conference with the win, while Scott dropped to 3-7, 0-4.
The Lady Cats raced out to a 25-13 lead after the first quarter and coasted.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with a 24-point effort. Two other Lady Cats broke into double digits in scoring as Jill Tothe drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, and Raegan Quick closed out the night with 10 points.
Autumn Adkins drilled a pair of treys and had nine points. Emma Elkins and Rylee Conn each had four points, Natalie Blankenship had three and Breanna Buskirk had two.
Shae Miller led Scott with 12 points. Alanna Tomblin netted eight, Jenna Butcher six, Gracie Ferrell four and Leah Davis, Chloe Older and Abby Walls all had two each.
Logan held a commanding 44-23 halftime lead and led by 30 at 59-29 after three.
It was a much needed win for Logan, Lady Cats' coach Kevin Gertz said.
"We got what we wanted to accomplish tonight," Gertz said. "One, we got a win. We had been on a four-game losing streak. We're not playing bad basketball but we needed a win. We got to rest a lot of people and we got a lot of people playing. It was a great win. We shot the ball well tonight. Jill shot it real well and so did Raegan. Natalie is playing better and Peyton does what Peyton does. Emma played well and I thought that it was one of her better all-around games. She's not a big-time scorer but she can score.
"Autumn Adkins shot the ball real well and Rylee played well. Breanna Buskirk came in and scored two points and that made everyone happy on our team. Those girls love her to death. She hasn't played organized basketball before, just club teams but she's really really improved and she's worked so hard."
Scott led 5-1 early in the game but Logan rallied and then the rout was on.
Ilderton tied the game at 5-all with a drive to the lane off a Scott turnover.
It was soon 10-5 Logan after a Tothe 3. She later hit another 3 and Ilderton scored on a layup and it was 21-10 Logan with 53 seconds to go in the opening stanza.
Ilderton scored on another layup at the buzzer, giving Logan a 25-13 lead after one.
The Lady Cats poured in on in the second quarter.
A 3-pointer by Adkins at the top of the key made it 33-15 with 5:23 to go until halftime. Quick then completed an old-fashioned three-point play as the lead swelled to 36-13.
Later, another triple by Tothe expanded the lead to 39-15 with 3:29 remaining.
Logan led by 21 at the half and then cruised in the final two quarters.
Sitting on the Logan bench was newcomer Abbie Myers, a sophomore and recent transfer from Chapmanville.
Myers, a point guard, played her freshman season at CRHS and also the first semester of this season with the Lady Tigers.
She won't suit up for Logan until next season, however, Gertz said.
"She's a manager right now," he said. "If she's eligible to play next year that's really going to make our team go because she's such a good athlete. She's fit in real well with these girls. Our middle school team played well today and I'm also looking forward to getting some of those girls for next season as well. Things are looking up for the Lady Wildcats."
Logan is scheduled to return to Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase action with Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game against Class AAA George Washington.
Logan then heads to Lincoln County on Monday in a 7 p.m. tip. The Lady Cats host Sissonville on Jan. 9 and host Belfry, Ky., on Jan. 13 before traveling to Nitro on Jan. 16.