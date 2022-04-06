LOGAN — The Logan High School softball team overwhelmed Scott in a 12-3 home win on Monday night at Logan’s Bea Orr Field.
Logan banged out 14 hits and improved to 3-7 with the win.
The Lady Cats ended it in the bottom of the sixth via mercy rule by plating two runs.
Emilee Mullins was 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs to lead Logan.
Taylor Noe had two hits, including a triple.
Emma Elkins, Lacy Curry, Chloe Bryant and Kaylie Coleman all had two hits each. MaKenna Ooten added a hit for Logan.
Bryant was the starting and winning pitcher. She went six innings, fanning four and walking two.
Tatum Halley was the starting and losing pitcher for Scott. Halley and Jayden Elkins both hit home runs for the Lady Hawks.
The Lady Cats led 3-1 after one and 5-1 after two.
Logan plated three more runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Logan was a come-from-behind 10-6 winner over Wyoming East on Saturday at Chapmanville’s Lady Tigers Invitational.
No final statistics were available.
LINCOLN COUNTY 9, LOGAN 0: The Lincoln County High School softball team is red hot.
And the Panthers are carrying some heavy sticks too.
Lincoln County remained unbeaten on the season with Thursday night’s 9-0 win over Logan at Logan’s Bea Orr Field.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Lincoln County hit four home runs in the onslaught and improved to 7-0. Logan dropped to 1-7.
Josie Bird hit two home runs for the Panthers — a two-run shot in the first inning and a solo blast in the third. She was 2 for 2 on the night with three RBIs.
Maci Lunsford added a two-run homer in the first inning. Ryleigh Shull tacked on a solo shot in the third, ripped a double and was 2 for 3.
The Panthers hammered out nine hits in the win.
Meghan Stump, the winning pitcher, added two hits for LCHS. She pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Kenzie Shaffer tacked on a triple and Haleigh Adkins added an RBI double in the fifth for LCHS.
Bird’s second homer in the third inning was a deep, towering blast that went well beyond the left field fence. Shull then stepped up next and launched a solo dinger to straightaway center, giving LCHS a 6-0 lead.
Logan’s lone hit was an infield single by Emma Elkins in the bottom of the second. She was stranded there as Stump fanned Emilee Mullins and Charlie Albright to end the frame.
Harlee Quick was the starting and losing hurler for Logan. She was lifted in LC’s four-run first and replaced by Albright who tossed the final 4 1/3 innings.