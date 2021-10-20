LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ soccer team breezed in its Class AA/A sectional tournament opener on Monday night at home, blitzing the Sherman Tide, 10-0.
Peyton Ilderton booted in four goals to lead Logan (10-5-1).
Natalie Blankenship scored two goals, while Madison Mullins, Rosie Gillette, Brenna Buskirk and Emma Elkins each had one goal.
Ilderton also recorded three assists in the win. Mullins had two and Kendra Ooten, Jayden Gore, Hallie Crouse and Blankenship had one each.
Madison Haugen had a shutout in goal for Logan.
It was the third win by Logan over the Tide this season. LHS had previously defeated Sherman 12-0 and 15-0.
The Lady Cats are set to return to action on Wednesday night at Huntington St. Joe in the sectional semifinals. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
Logan went 0-3-1 in four matches last week.
Back on Tuesday, Oct. 12, Logan played Midland Trail to a 2-2 draw at home.
Ilderton and Addy Amick each booted in a goal for Logan. Ilderton also had an assist.
Then on Wednesday, Oct. 13, Logan fell at home in a 2 to nil loss to Winfield in Cardinal Conference action.
The Lady Cats then played two more league matches, falling 4-1 at Nitro on Thursday and then taking a 7 to nil loss at Poca (10-6) on Saturday.
Ilderton scored Logan’s only goal in the Nitro game.
The Logan boys’ soccer team stand at 3-8-1 on the season after dropping an 8 to nil match at home to Poca on Oct. 16. The Wildcats played on Oct. 9, falling 5-1 to Cross Lanes Christian.
The Chapmanville boys finished 1-13 on the season after falling 10-0 at Poca on Monday night in the Class AA/A sectional tournament.
The Tigers had previously lost 3 to nil at Nitro on Thursday and fell 9 to nil at home to Winfield on Oct. 12. Back on Oct. 9, CRHS lost 10-1 at Herbert Hoover.
Chapmanville’s lone win on the season was a 7-0 victory on Sept. 28 over Tug Valley.
Chapmanville was outscored 111-9 this season in total goals.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Soccer Schedule (10-5-1):
Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0
Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0
Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0
Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, W 6-1
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, W 3-0
Sept. 21: at Sherman, W 12-0
Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 7-1
Sept. 26: at Midland Trail, W 2-0
Sept. 28: Scott, W 7-1
Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, L 0-4
Oct. 4: at Lincoln County, L 3-6
Oct. 12: Midland Trail, T 2-2
Oct. 13: Winfield, L 0-2
Oct. 14: at Nitro, L 1-4
Oct. 16: Poca, L 0-7
Oct. 18: Sherman (Class AA/A sectionals), W 10-0
Oct. 20: at Huntington St. Joe (Class AA/A sectionals), 6 p.m.