Over the years, the Logan High School girls’ basketball team has always seemed to be overshadowed by the more successful boys’ program.
That’s a colossal shadow.
The Wildcat boys have won seven overall state championships in their storied program in 1964, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1991, 2005 and 2010.
But now it’s the Lady Cats’ turn to enjoy the spotlight.
The Logan girls are still basking in the glow of its first ever state championship.
The Lady Cats secured the Class AAA state crown with a 28-27 win over Fairmont Senior on Saturday, March 12 at the Charleston Coliseum and closed out with a 25-2 record.
Logan put on a defensive show and were able to pull out the win in front of a rowdy, partisan Logan crowd clad in blue and gold.
Following the win, the team was treated to a championship parade through downtown Logan on March 13 and a rally back at Willie Akers Arena.
Plans are already in the works to honor the state champs with a championship sign at the Logan field house to go alongside the seven boys’ title banners which are already there.
“We will finally get to hang our first banner,” Logan Coach Kevin Gertz said in the post-game press conference. “Dr. Ed White messaged me and said that we need to get one of those wooden championship signs in the field house. Ed said he will buy it. Ed, I’m holding you to it.”
Gertz has led Logan to four out of the school’s six all-time berths in the state tourney.
The Lady Cats’ 2013 team, led by Shayna Gore, were Class AAA state runner-ups.
“We have a trophy sitting in my office,” Gertz said. “And everyone says, ‘Why is it sitting here?’ Because I’m not putting a runner-up trophy there. As proud as I am of the first (state) runner-up team, that trophy case is for champions. My team is going to put that trophy with the net from this game in that trophy case.”
Gertz said the crowd support from the Logan faithful was unbelievable.
“I want to thank everyone who came down to support us today,” he said. “There were Logan fans everywhere and from everywhere. Logan County supports their schools like nobody else. As soon as we won you have no idea how many people messaged me, messaged this coach and messaged that coach.”
Also Logan’s baseball coach, Gertz had led the Wildcats to the Class AA state title on the diamond back in June.
“Counting this game we’ve been to the state championship game twice,” he said. “The intensity was unbelievable and the intensity in the crowd was unbelievable. It wasn’t the prettiest game to watch but that’s what happens when you have the two best defenses in the state playing each other. We started (girls’ basketball at Logan) in the 1970s. In almost 50 years of girls’ basketball we’ve only been here six times. This is the first team ever to go back-to-back getting to the state tournament. This county loves a winner. I’m the head baseball coach as well. At our baseball championship game last summer it was standing room only it was 90 percent blue and gold in the crowd. That’s what our little old tiny town does. We love each other and we pull for each other.”
Senior Peyton Ilderton said the Logan crowd helped fuel the players. Ilderton led Logan with 13 points in the title game. The Lady Cats had rolled to a 62-44 win over Philip Barbour in the state tourney opener, then rallied to knock off North Marion, 55-53, in the state semifinals.
“To look up at the stands and see blue and gold everywhere and see people jumping up and down, it gives you so much confidence to finish out the game,” Ilderton said. “I don’t think many people thought we would win that game, but everybody from Logan did, and they definitely helped us get that win.”
The championship game was the last prep contest for Logan’s four seniors — Ilderton, Emma Elkins, Abbie Myers and Mika Dalton.
All went out as winners.
The quartet will be tough to replace but the cupboard won’t be bare for the Lady Cats next season.
Logan will return junior guard Natalie Blankenship freshman guard Halle Crouse — both who made it to the all-tournament team along with Ilderton.
Freshman guard Ally Meade will be back next season along with junior guard Autumn Adkins and freshmen post players Bam Mosby and Payton Butcher, who both saw playing time this season. Junior forward Rylee Conn and others are also coming back as well including, Allyson Meade, Darea Capua, Camryn Harvey and Bobbi Bradshaw.
“I think next year’s team will be very very good,” Gertz said. “I think we will get back but you never know.”
Logan finished the season on a 15-game winning streak.
Counting last year’s 12-4 mark, Logan has won 37 out of its last 43 ballgames.
“I live in the greatest town in America. I did, however. I got married and had to move out and now I live in Boone County,” Gertz joked. “But it’s ok and it’s peaceful and I live with my new family.”
2021-22 Logan High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule (25-2, 9-1):
Dec. 7: *at Herbert Hoover, W 52-34
Dec. 10: PikeView (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 56-38
Dec. 11: Lincoln (Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase), W 54-30
Dec. 13: at Westside, W 56-36
Dec. 16: *at Poca, W 73-18
Dec. 20: Oak Hill, W 68-37
Dec. 23: *Scott, W 72-36
Dec. 28: at Ripley, W 72-66
Dec. 30: Wyoming East, W 63-48
Jan. 3: at Lincoln County, W 57-37
Jan. 13: at Wyoming East, L 46-53
Jan. 19: *Wayne, L 39-49
Jan. 22: *Winfield, W 44-34
Jan. 27: *at Chapmanville, W 51-50
Jan. 29: *at Nitro, W 51-37
Feb. 1: *Sissonville, W 68-34
Feb. 2: *Chapmanville, W 72-28
Feb. 5: Ripley, W 55-35
Feb. 8: *at Wayne, W 54-46
Feb. 10: Westside, W 76-29
Feb. 14: Lincoln County, W 58-57
Feb. 22: Scott (Class AAA sectionals), W 60-36
Feb. 25: Wayne (Class AAA sectionals), W 52-38
March 1: Ripley (Class AAA regional final), W 64-32
March 9: vs. Philip Barbour (Class AAA state tourney), W 62-44
March 11: vs. North Marion (Class AAA state tourney), W 55-53
March 12: vs. Fairmont Senior (Class AAA state finals), W 27-26
* Cardinal Conference game