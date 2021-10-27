HUNTINGTON — The Logan High School girls’ soccer team’s 2021 season came to a close with Wednesday night’s 3 to nil loss at Huntington St. Joe in the Class AA/A sectional semifinals.
Logan had previously beaten Sherman, 10-0, at home in the sectional tournament opener on Oct. 18.
The Lady Cats, coached by Jack Stewart, closed out a successful 10-6-1 season.
Logan allowed just 31 goals all season in 17 matches and goalkeeper Madison Haugen was solid all season, notching seven shutout wins between the pipes.
Led by Peyton Ilderton, Logan booted in a whopping 85 goals this season. Ilderton led the way with 33 goals scored. Addy Amick had 12, while Madison Mullins and Natalie Blankenship each booted in 11 goals.
Ilderton also led the Lady Cats with 17 assists on the season. Mullins had 14, Blankenship 12 and Amick seven.
Logan scored a notable win this season over (2-0), way back on Aug. 26 in the season opener and went 1-0-1 against Midland Trail, winning 2-0 and also playing to a 2-2 draw.
The Lady Cats lost Cardinal Conference games this season to tough foes Herbert Hoover, Winfield, Poca and Nitro.
2021 Logan High School Girls’ Soccer Schedule (10-6-1):
Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0
Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0
Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0
Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, W 6-1
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, W 3-0
Sept. 21: at Sherman, W 12-0
Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 7-1
Sept. 26: at Midland Trail, W 2-0
Sept. 28: Scott, W 7-1
Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, L 0-4
Oct. 4: at Lincoln County, L 3-6
Oct. 12: Midland Trail, T 2-2
Oct. 13: Winfield, L 0-2
Oct. 14: at Nitro, L 1-4
Oct. 16: Poca, L 0-7
Oct. 18: Sherman (Class AA/A sectionals), W 10-0
Oct. 20: at Huntington St. Joe (Class AA/A sectionals), L 0-3
