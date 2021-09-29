The Logan High School girls’ soccer team remained undefeated on the season after notching a trio of road wins recently.
Logan shut out Mingo Central 3 to nil back on Sept. 16, then blanked Sherman 12 to nil on Sept. 21. The Lady Cats followed that up with a 7-1 win at Cross Lanes Christian on Sept. 23.
Logan has been dominant all season and goalie Madison Haugen has allowed just two goals. The Lady Cats have booted in 60 goals as a team.
In the win over the Miners at Newtown, Natalie Blankenship scored two goals — one on a header off a corner kick from Madison Mullins. The other goal was scored by Addy Amick.
Mullins, Amick and Hallie Crouse each had an assist.
In the shutout win at Sherman, Peyton Ilderton scored a hat trick of goals to lead Logan. Crouse, Mullins and Blankenship each had two goals. Amick, Brooklyn White and Kendra Ooten all had a goal.
Crouse had three assists in the win. Amick, Ilderton, Mullins and Blankenship all had two assists, while Jayden Long had one.
In the win at Cross Lanes, Ilderton had a big night as she kicked in five goals. Crouse and Amick had one goal apiece.
Mullins, Crouse and Blankenship each had two assists. Ilderton assisted on one goal.
The Lady Cats were scheduled to host Scott on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Logan then plays at Herbert Hoover on Sept. 30 and hosts Pikeview on Oct. 2.
LOGAN BOYS WIN TWO: After four losses to the season the Logan High School boys’ soccer team has turned it around.
Logan is 2-0-1 in its last three matches
The Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw on Sept. 18 at home to Parkersburg Catholic, then won 8 to nil at Independence on Sept. 20. Logan then took a 5-1 win at Chapmanville on Sept. 22.
Jarari Turner scored the lone Logan goal against Parkersburg Catholic.
Chase Hatfield booted in two goals in the win over Independence. Bralen Adams, Turner, Jeremiah McNeely, Christian Goodman, Dylan Watkins and Luke Spurlock each had one goal.
Hatfield kicked in four big goals in the win over Chapmanville. Turner scored the other goal. McNeely had four assists and Hatfield had one.
Logan’s home matches against Braxton County on Sept. 23 and vs. Independence on Sept. 25 were canceled.
Logan was set to play at Midland Trail on Sept. 27. LHS hosts Chapmanville on Sept. 29 in a rematch. The Cats then head to Herbert Hoover on Sept. 30.
The Chapmanville boys are 0-5 on the season after the loss to Logan.
The Tigers have been outscored 41-1 on the year.
CRHS was slated to play at Scott on Sept. 27 and host Tug Valley on Sept. 28. After the second match with Logan, the Tigers play at Nitro on Oct. 2.
VOLLEYBALL: The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team currently sits with a 4-5 record.
The Lady Tigers haven’t played since Sept. 8 as four recent matches were canceled.
CRHS was set to host Sissonville on Sept. 28 and travel to Man on Sept. 30. The Lady Tigers host their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament on Oct. 2.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Soccer Schedule (7-0):
Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0
Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0
Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0
Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, W 6-1
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, W 3-0
Sept. 21: at Sherman, W 12-0
Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 7-1
Sept. 28: Scott, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: Pikeview, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: Midland Trail, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13: Winfield, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16: Poca, noon