The Logan Lady Cats scored a 6-1 win at home over Cross Lanes Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and then defeated Mingo Central, 3 to nil, on Sept. 16.
Logan improved to 5-0 with the pair of wins and have outscored opponents 41-1 so far this season.
Peyton Ilderton and Madison Mullins each booted in two goals for Logan in the Cross Lanes match. Natalie Blankenship and Addy Amick each had a goal.
Blankenship had three assists, while Ilderton had two and Allie Burton one.
LHS goalie Madison Haugen had 10 saves in the win.
Logan was slated to play at Sherman on Sept. 21. LHS plays at Cross Lanes on Sept. 23, then hosts Scott on Sept. 28 before going to Herbert Hoover on Sept. 30.
The Logan boys’ soccer team stands at 0-4-1 on the season.
The Wildcats tied Parkersburg Catholic, 1-1, on Sept. 18 at home.
Logan plays at Chapmanville on Sept. 22, hosts Braxton County on Sept. 23 and then hosts Independence on Sept. 25.
The Chapmanville boys (0-3) lost 9 to nil at home to Poca on Sept. 18. The Tigers played at Sissonville on Sept. 21 at host Logan on Sept. 22. CRHS plays at Scott on Sept. 27.
GOLFThe Chapmanville Regional High School golf team clubbed Logan and Sherman on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to win at tri-match at the Logan Country Club.
Chapmanville shot a 163 for the day. Sherman was second with a 183 and Logan was third with a 194.
Hayden Farley led CRHS with a 37. Andi Bledsoe had a 41, Braydon Moore a 42 and Dylan Vance a 43.
Seven other Chapmanville golfers saw action.
Braxton Hensley and Justin Mullins each fired a 49. Aden Runyon had a 51, Preston McCallister a 58, Ethan Workman a 59 and Levi Daniels a 65. Chance New had a 66.
Rosie Gillette led Logan with a 47. Chad Burnette had a 48, Jared Burnette a 49 and Jameson Harmon a 50.
Cole Whitehead paced the Tide with a 40. Holden Allen had a 42, Tristen Gillenwater a 49 and John Ferrell a 52.
Chapmanville won the county championship on Monday by defeating Logan by 25 strokes at the Logan Country Club.
CRHS shot a 171, while Logan had a 196. Chapmanville’s Braylon Moore fired a 39 and was the medalist.
Hayden Farley had a 41, Dylan Vance a 45 and Braxton Hensley a 46 for the Tigers.
Four other CRHS golfers participated. Justin Mullins had a 50, Aden Runyon a 53, Preston McCallister a 63 and Ethan Workman a 65.
Jameson Harmon led Logan with a 40. Jared Burnette had a 48, Rosie Gillette a 52 and Chad Burnette a 56.
Farley, Harmon, Vance, Hensley, Jared Burnette and Moore were named to the All-County Team.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Soccer Schedule (5-0):
Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0
Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0
Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0
Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, W 6-1
Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, W 3-0
Sept. 21: at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, 5 p.m.
Sept. 28: Scott, 6 p.m.
Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.
Oct. 2: Pikeview, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: Midland Trail, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13: Winfield, 6 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Nitro, 6 p.m.
Oct. 16: Poca, noon