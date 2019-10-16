It was an exciting match on Monday as the Logan High School girls’ soccer team hit the road at county rival Chapmanville.
Logan was able to prevail 1-0 over the Lady Tigers to improve to 10-8 on the season.
Logan’s lone goal was scored by Peyton Ilderton, her 30th of the season.
She has been named Max Preps West Virginia Girls Player of the Week twice this season. Ilderton was assisted on the goal by Madison Mullins.
Logan was coming off a 5-0 loss at Scott on Oct. 8.
Emily Ball recorded the shutout in goal, recording 12 saves. The Lady Cats were slated to play at Ravenswood on Tuesday and host Winfield on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the regular season finale.
C’VILLE WINS FIRST TWO: After an 0-11 start to the season the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ soccer team won a pair of recent matches, winning 2-1 at home over Tug Valley on Oct. 8 and topping Man, 3-2, on Saturday on the road.
CRHS closes out Thursday at Huntington St. Joe.
