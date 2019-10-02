Abby Myers1.jpg

Submitted photo Chapmanville’s Abby Myers kicks in a goal.

LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ soccer team played a heck of a game on Saturday on its home pitch as the Lady Cats blanked Ravenswood 4 to nil.

Peyton Ilderton had a hat trick of goals and Natalie Blankenship also booted one in for Logan.

Blankenship had three assists and Stevy Kirkland one Emily Ball had five saves. Emma Elkins also had a pair of saves between the pipes.

Each goalie played a half in the shut out win.

Logan then lost 5-2 to Lincoln County on Monday. Ilderton and Madison Mullins had one goal each. Breezy Browning had an assist, while Ball had 19 saves for Logan (7-6).

Logan was scheduled to play at Sherman on Tuesday. The Lady Cats play at Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. and host Sissonville on Oct. 7.

LADY TIGERS WIN TWO: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ soccer team won 1-0 at home over Mingo Central on Sept. 24 as Abbie Myers scored the lone goal for CRHS.

Then on Sept. 26, Chapmanville lost 8-0 at Sissonville. On Monday, the Lady Tigers won 2-0 over Cross Lanes Christian as Myers and Bryanna Marcum each booted in goals for CRHS.

Chapmanville (5-8) was slated to play at Lincoln County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers host Herbert Hoover on Thursday at 8 p.m. and play at Ravenswood on Saturday at 11 a.m.

n The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ soccer team stands at 0-10 on the season after a pair of recent losses.

The Tigers lost 14-0 at Scott on Saturday and also took a 7-0 setback on Sept. 21 at 3A Riverside. CRHS has been shut out eight times this season and have only scored three goals.

Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.