LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ soccer team played a heck of a game on Saturday on its home pitch as the Lady Cats blanked Ravenswood 4 to nil.
Peyton Ilderton had a hat trick of goals and Natalie Blankenship also booted one in for Logan.
Blankenship had three assists and Stevy Kirkland one Emily Ball had five saves. Emma Elkins also had a pair of saves between the pipes.
Each goalie played a half in the shut out win.
Logan then lost 5-2 to Lincoln County on Monday. Ilderton and Madison Mullins had one goal each. Breezy Browning had an assist, while Ball had 19 saves for Logan (7-6).
Logan was scheduled to play at Sherman on Tuesday. The Lady Cats play at Cross Lanes Christian on Thursday at 5 p.m. and host Sissonville on Oct. 7.
LADY TIGERS WIN TWO: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ soccer team won 1-0 at home over Mingo Central on Sept. 24 as Abbie Myers scored the lone goal for CRHS.
Then on Sept. 26, Chapmanville lost 8-0 at Sissonville. On Monday, the Lady Tigers won 2-0 over Cross Lanes Christian as Myers and Bryanna Marcum each booted in goals for CRHS.
Chapmanville (5-8) was slated to play at Lincoln County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers host Herbert Hoover on Thursday at 8 p.m. and play at Ravenswood on Saturday at 11 a.m.
n The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ soccer team stands at 0-10 on the season after a pair of recent losses.
The Tigers lost 14-0 at Scott on Saturday and also took a 7-0 setback on Sept. 21 at 3A Riverside. CRHS has been shut out eight times this season and have only scored three goals.